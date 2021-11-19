Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. Oakland
Publish date:

Alabama looks to move to 4-0 with a home matchup against Oakland.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

Alabama looks to move to 4-0 with a home matchup against Oakland.

No. 14 Alabama (3-0) takes on Oakland (2-1) in Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT. 

  • Alabama is looking for its first 4-0 start since the 2017-18 season.
  • The Crimson Tide is expected to be without sophomore forward Juwan Gary for the second straight game. Gary injured his ankle against South Dakota State and is listed as 'day-to-day' according to head coach Nate Oats.

