Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. Oakland
Alabama looks to move to 4-0 with a home matchup against Oakland.
No. 14 Alabama (3-0) takes on Oakland (2-1) in Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
- Alabama is looking for its first 4-0 start since the 2017-18 season.
- The Crimson Tide is expected to be without sophomore forward Juwan Gary for the second straight game. Gary injured his ankle against South Dakota State and is listed as 'day-to-day' according to head coach Nate Oats.