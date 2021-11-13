Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. South Dakota State
Publish date:

Alabama men's basketball faces South Dakota State in Coleman Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.
Author:

Alabama men's basketball faces South Dakota State in Coleman Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

 Pregame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 14 Alabama (1-0) looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 against preseason Summit League favorite South Dakota State (1-0). Alabama comes into the game favored by 12.5 points.

  • Redshirt freshman forward Alex Tchikou will miss tonight's game serving the final game of his two-game suspension. 
  • Alabama's starting lineup has been announced: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley, and Charles Bediako. 

