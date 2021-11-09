Publish date:
Live Updates: Alabama Women's and Men's Basketball Seasons Get Underway
Alabama women's basketball tips off at 5 p.m. CT against Charleston Southern, and the men will play after at 8 p.m. CT against Louisiana Tech.
Second Quarter
- Alabama is on a 16-0 run over the last six minutes.
- The Crimson Tide has 30 points in the paint with 2:47 left in the half.
- Davis spins in for a layup to make the Alabama lead 41-14, igniting the crowd.
- Alabama is on a 13-2 run over the last 3:30.
- Brittany Davis scores a three off a Buccaneers turnover to give her 12 points halfway through the second quarter.
- Rice now has 12 points in the game, and Alabama leads 26-12.
- Jada Rice is back on the floor after having two fouls in the first quarter.
First Quarter
- Alabama had 13 points off turnovers in the quarter.
- Megan Abrams beats the buzzer on a layup to make the score 20-10 in favor of Alabama at the end of the first quarter.
- Brittany Davis ends Alabama's two minute scoring drought with a layup, Crimson Tide leads 15-7.
- The Crimson Tide has six offensive rebounds through the first five minutes and leads 13-5.
- Alabama has missed their first five shots from three. Alabama has missed their first five shots from three.
- Rice has quickly posted six points in the game.
- Alabama starts the game on a 10-0 run with five scores inside.
- Jada Rice gets the game underway with a layup off the tip-off.
Pregame
- Alabama's run out song was Millidelphia by Meek Mill.
- The smoke machines are being set up and the teams are ready to go.
- Alabama three seniors and two juniors in its starting lineup.
- Jada Rice and Jamya Mingo-Young will be starting their first game in a Crimson Tide uniform.
- Alabama will start G Megan Abrams, G Jamya Mingo-Young, G Hannah Barber, G Brittany Davis, and C Jada Rice.
- There are under 15 minutes until Alabama women's basketball gets its season going.
- Alabama has come out of the locker room to get shots up and get loose.
Coming off an uplifting year, Alabama women's basketball begins their 2021-2022 season tonight in Coleman Coliseum. Kristy Curry and her host of senior leaders will lead the Crimson Tide squad against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers tipping off at 5 p.m. CT.