Live Updates: Alabama Women's and Men's Basketball Seasons Get Underway

Second Quarter

Alabama is on a 16-0 run over the last six minutes.

The Crimson Tide has 30 points in the paint with 2:47 left in the half.

Davis spins in for a layup to make the Alabama lead 41-14, igniting the crowd.

Alabama is on a 13-2 run over the last 3:30.

Brittany Davis scores a three off a Buccaneers turnover to give her 12 points halfway through the second quarter.

Rice now has 12 points in the game, and Alabama leads 26-12.

Jada Rice is back on the floor after having two fouls in the first quarter.

First Quarter

Alabama had 13 points off turnovers in the quarter.

Megan Abrams beats the buzzer on a layup to make the score 20-10 in favor of Alabama at the end of the first quarter.

Brittany Davis ends Alabama's two minute scoring drought with a layup, Crimson Tide leads 15-7.

The Crimson Tide has six offensive rebounds through the first five minutes and leads 13-5.

Alabama has missed their first five shots from three.

Rice has quickly posted six points in the game.

Alabama starts the game on a 10-0 run with five scores inside.

Jada Rice gets the game underway with a layup off the tip-off.

Pregame

Alabama's run out song was Millidelphia by Meek Mill.

The smoke machines are being set up and the teams are ready to go.

Alabama three seniors and two juniors in its starting lineup.

Jada Rice and Jamya Mingo-Young will be starting their first game in a Crimson Tide uniform.

Alabama will start G Megan Abrams, G Jamya Mingo-Young, G Hannah Barber, G Brittany Davis, and C Jada Rice.

There are under 15 minutes until Alabama women's basketball gets its season going.

Alabama has come out of the locker room to get shots up and get loose.

Coming off an uplifting year, Alabama women's basketball begins their 2021-2022 season tonight in Coleman Coliseum. Kristy Curry and her host of senior leaders will lead the Crimson Tide squad against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers tipping off at 5 p.m. CT.