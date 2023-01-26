Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Arkansas

Skip to main content

Alabama will look to improve to 16-5 and 5-3 in the SEC as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville tonight.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 89-51 loss to No. 4 LSU, as a big second quarter for the Tigers saw them pull away. Alabama will have to refocus, something Head Coach Kristy Curry has preached throughout the season.

Arkansas comes into the game at 17-5 and 4-3 in the SEC, with their most recent game being a 92-46 loss at the hands of No. 1 South Carolina.

Brittany Davis will have to be big tonight for Alabama. She only scored 11 points against LSU, and in a big road SEC game like this, Alabama need their best players to produce.

Alabama's most consistent play has come from the defense, as the team has only let up 57 points-per-game. Arkansas on average, scores around 77 points, so something has got to give.

Follow below for live updates:

Live Updates:

(keep refreshing for live updates) 

Pregame:

  •  An Injury Note for JaMaya Mingo-Young
JMY injury
  • The game is set to tip off at 6:00 pm CT on the SEC Network 

