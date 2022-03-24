Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Houston in WNIT Third Round

A win would send the Crimson Tide to the quarterfinal round.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama continues to make a postseason run, and now gets to host a WNIT game inside Coleman Coliseum for the third round, or sweet 16, of the tournament.

The Crimson Tide (19-13) has a rematch on its hands as the Houston Cougars (18-15) come to Tuscaloosa for the second time this season. 

The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT.

First Quarter

  • 3:36 - The threes are falling for the Crimson Tide, as a third in a row makes the score 17-5.
  • 4:52 - Alabama could not be off to a hotter start, as a three from Davis extends the lead to 11-2.
  • 7:14 - Alabama is finding success inside early on. Its first three buckets have come in the paint leading to a 6-3 lead.
Alabama's Starting Five

Alabama women's basketball Abrams

G Megan Abrams

Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 75-68.

G JaMya Mingo-Young

Hannah Barber and Kristy Curry wbb aub vs ala 20210214 SL1_9935 edited

G Hannah Barber

Brittany Davis

G Brittany Davis

Jada Rice

C Jada Rice

