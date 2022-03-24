Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Houston in WNIT Third Round
A win would send the Crimson Tide to the quarterfinal round.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama continues to make a postseason run, and now gets to host a WNIT game inside Coleman Coliseum for the third round, or sweet 16, of the tournament.
The Crimson Tide (19-13) has a rematch on its hands as the Houston Cougars (18-15) come to Tuscaloosa for the second time this season.
The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT.
First Quarter
- 3:36 - The threes are falling for the Crimson Tide, as a third in a row makes the score 17-5.
- 4:52 - Alabama could not be off to a hotter start, as a three from Davis extends the lead to 11-2.
- 7:14 - Alabama is finding success inside early on. Its first three buckets have come in the paint leading to a 6-3 lead.
Alabama's Starting Five
G Megan Abrams
G JaMya Mingo-Young
G Hannah Barber
G Brittany Davis
C Jada Rice