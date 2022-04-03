Skip to main content

Live Updates Game Two: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 18 Georgia

With Lexi Kilfoyl on the mound, the Crimson Tide is looking to even the series against the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Georgia snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama on Saturday, and the Crimson Tide is looking to even the series against the Bulldogs on Sunday. 

Georgia's Sydney Kuma had the key hit with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to push the Bulldogs to the 5-3 win. Montana Fouts took just her second loss of the season in 6.1 innings pitched while allowing five earned runs on seven hits with ten strikeouts. Lexi Kilfoyl (5-2, 1.97 ERA) will be in the circle for the Crimson Tide Sunday. 

Live Updates

Bottom 3

  • Bloodworth takes care of that with a bloop single on the first pitch. 
  • Bloodworth, Grill and Goodnight due up for Alabama still looking for its first hit. 

Top 3

MID 3: Georgia 2, Alabama 0

  • A groundout ends the inning, but Georgia takes the early lead. 
  • A sac fly from Fincher scores Fields. Georgia extends the lead to 2-0. 
  • Mosley doubles to the left/center gap to put two Georgia runners in scoring position with one out. 
  • Fields draws a one-out walk for the second time today. 
  • Ellie Armistead sends the first pitch of the third inning over the left field wall. Georgia takes the 1-0 lead. 

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

  • Johnson also squares one up, but right to the left fielder. Alabama remains hitless after two innings. 
  • Tow flies out deep to the warning track in left centerfield for the second out of the inning. That ball was about two feet short of her fourth home run of the season. 

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, Georgia 0 

  • Davis strikes out to end the half inning and strand the runner at first. Scoreless through 1.5. 
  • Black singles up the middle with two outs for the first hit of the game. 

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Alabama 0, Georgia 0

  • Shipman squares one up, but lines out to shortstop. Dowling goes down swinging on the rise ball. 
  • Prange draws a one-out walk to give Alabama its first baserunner. 
  • Goodnight, Prange and Shipman due up for the Crimson Tide. 

Top 1- Georgia batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Georgia 0 

  • Two ground balls end the inning, and Kilfoyl allows nothing but the walk. 
  • Jaiden Fields draws a one-out walk. 
  • The first pitch from Kilfoyl is a ball, and we are underway. 

Alabama Starting Lineup

Dallis Goodnight

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Ashley Prange

2. Ashley Prange- 3B

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Bailey Dowling

4. Bailey Dowling- SS

Aubrey Barnhart

5. Aubrey Barnhart- DP

Kaylee Tow

6. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Jenna Johnson

7. Jenna Johnson- LF

Megan Bloodworth

8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Kat Grill

9. Kat Grill- RF

Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (44) delivers a pitch to the plate as Alabama faced Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional Friday, May 21, 2021.

Starting Pitcher- Lexi Kilfoyl

Georgia Starting Lineup

1. Savana Sikes- LF

2. Jaiden Fields- RF

3. Sara Mosley- 3B

4. Lacey Fincher- 1B

5. Jayda Kearney- CF

6. Sydney Kuma- 2B

7. Aniyah Black- DP

8. Lyndi Rae Davis- C

9. Ellie Armistead- SS

Starting Pitcher- Lauren Mathis (3-1, 4.31 ERA)

