Live Updates of Hey Coach: Eli Gold Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban will be on 'Hey Coach' from roughly 7 p.m to 8 p.m this evening and the show can be found on TIDE 100.9 or Youtube

Just days away from the University of Alabama's regular-season finale against Arkansas on Saturday, coach Nick Saban will hit the airways on his weekly radio show, 'Hey Coach', on Thursday evening with broadcaster Eli Gold.

He is set to begin his appearance at roughly 7 p.m (CT) and go on until 8 p.m or so.

"It's important to have the proper respect for the teams you play against," Saban said. "It's a very important game for us and we have to have the right mindset."

Saban notes that Arkansas could easily be 6-3 instead of 3-6. "Their whole team reflects their coach's personality," Saban said. He said he respects Sam Pittman and calls him a 'tough guy.'

Some of Harris' biggest improvements since he has arrived in Tuscaloosa, according to Saban, have been his jump cuts and ability to lead the blockers to the defense. "He's really improved his draft stock," Saban said.

Saban, Taylor, and Gold are now discussing Najee Harris and what he has accomplished in 2020.

Saban highlights Landon Dickerson and his leadership as being a key part to the success that the unit has had this year.

Saban says that the Joe Moore Award is an honor he honors a lot because it recognizes a group of players instead of an individual player.

Gold is disappointed his streak of 409 consecutive games behind the microphone is coming to an end on Saturday.

Gold's wife also has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gold has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is doing the show remotely and not at Baumhowers Victory Grille with the coach.