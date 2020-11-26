SI.com
Live Updates: Jacksonville State at No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game day is finally here for the University of Alabama men's basketball team. 

Year two of the Nate Oats-era will officially get underway at 7 p.m (CT) against Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network. 

The Crimson Tide starts this season ranked No. 25 in the preseason coaches poll and No. 29 in the Associated Press poll. It is the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign that Alabama has been ranked to begin play. 

Senior guard and Preseason All-SEC First Team selection John Petty Jr. (14.0 ppg) and sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford (15.0) are the SEC's top two returning scorers from a season ago. 

Jacksonville State is coming off a 13-19 campaign in 2019-2020 and senior forward Kanye Henry, who averaged 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last year, returns to lead the Gamecocks. 

Follow along here on Bama Central for live updates throughout tonight's contest: 

First Half

  • Ambrose-Hylton is fouled on the put-back attempt and he heads to the line. He misses both shots from the charity stripe. 
  • Shackelford just hit a three-pointer from NBA-range and Alabama has its biggest lead of the night -- nine.
  • Freshman forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton checks in for Bruner.
  • Out of the break, Bruner gets the ball down low and extends Alabama's lead to six with a layup and on the ensuing Gamecock possession, Petty forces the ball handler out of bounds. Alabama ball. 
  • The Crimson Tide defense forces a 24-second violation and we head to the under-12 minute timeout with Alabama leading 16-12. 11:45 left in the half. Jacksonville State is shooting 2-of-8 from three-point range.
  • Alabama has made four of its last five shots from the field, including a three-pointer and layup from Quinerly. He has seven points right now.
  • Martin Roub nails a three-pointer from the wing to give the Gamecocks an 9-7 advantage, but Rojas responds with a layup of his own to put Alabama back out in front.
  • Alex Reese, Josh Primo, and James Rojas have now checked in.
  • Keon Ellis is the first sub for the Crimson Tide, coming in for Jones.
  • At the under-16 minute timeout, Alabama leads 7-5. Jones has three points and all have come from the free-throw line so far. 

Pregame

  • Jacksonville State's starting five: Jalen Finch, Amanze Ngumezi, Henry, Darian Adams, and Brandon Huffman.
  • Alabama's starting five: Quinerly, Petty, Shackelford, Herb Jones, and Jordan Bruner.
  • On Tuesday, Oats mentioned that there was a chance that forward Juwan Gary could be cleared for game action in limited minutes against the Gamecocks and he has gone through warmups with the team tonight. 
  • Capacity in Coleman Coliseum will be roughly over 2,300, which is about 15 percent of its normal capacity. 
  • It's also point guard Jahvon Quinerly's birthday. He will be making his Alabama-debut tonight and it's the first collegiate game he has played in almost two years.
  • Tonight's officials are Doug Shows, Mike Nance, and Garrick Shannon. 

This story will be updated.

