Live Updates: Nick Saban Gives Status of Alabama Football Ahead of Second Scrimmage

Alabama Athletics

Saban met with the media following the Crimson Tide's 12th practice of fall camp.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday, Alabama football hosted its 12th practice of fall camp, with the Crimson Tide practicing for two hours at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is slated to speak with the media at approx. 6 p.m. CT. Follow along for live updates throughout, and a full transcript and video after.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
  • "You've got to be what you want to see," Saban opened talking about his players and what they need to do to gain consistency.
  • Saban said that the big focus this week is to take what they learned last week and to try and improve on it.
  • "This next scrimmage is sort of the last dress rehearsal."
  • Saban said that he likes Tyler Steen's ability. Said that he's a bright guy and has shown a lot of ability.
  • "We will continue to do whatever we can to help all players across the board," Saban said about helping players off the field, specifically Javion Cohen who is currently working through mental health rehabilitation.

