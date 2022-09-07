Skip to main content

Live Updates: Nick Saban's Final Press Conference of Texas Week

Saban met with reporters one final time as his team continues preparations for Saturday's game against the Longhorns.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters for the final time this week as his team prepares for its upcoming trip to face the Texas Longhorns.

Saturday's meeting will mark the first time the two teams have faced each other since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. While the Crimson Tide prevailed over the Longhorns by a margin of 37-21, Texas holds a 7-1-1 edge all-time in the series.

Saban's press conference is slated for a start time of 6 p.m. CT. Follow along below for live updates.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of Wednesday's press conference with a full transcript and video.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT.
  • Saban said that he wasn't aware of the new Big 12 rule that says that a player making a 'horns down' gesture will receive a 15-yard penalty.
  • Tight end Cameron Latu is moving well and has looked very good in practice, per Saban.
  • Saban said that the players have been getting daily hydration tests in order to prepare for the heat. He said that the players have to manage it every day due to being in the Alabama heat.
  • Texas' offensive line was very impressive last week, according to Saban. He said that they are much-improved compared to last season.
  • "We gotta affect the quarterback so he doesn't have a lot of time to throw it," Saban said of how to cover pass-catching running backs.
  • Saban said he's taking the cornerback competition one day at a time and that he hasn't decided who will start this weekend.
  • The press conference has concluded.

