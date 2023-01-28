Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

It wasn't easy, but the Alabama Crimson Tide came away with a narrow victory over Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Now, the Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 SEC) will get a break from conference play — taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama defeated Baylor 87-78 in last year's annual battle between the two conferences.

The Crimson Tide is 6-0 on the road this season heading into Saturday's marquee matchup in Norman, Okla.

Pregame

The Crimson Tide looks ready to go with its 9-game winning streak on the line.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is ready to go prior to today's matchup with Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide has arrived at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

How to Watch Alabama at Oklahoma

Who: No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0 SEC) at Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6 Big 12)

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Series tied, 3-3

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and Sooners matched up on Jan. 30, 2021 in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.

Similarly enough, Alabama was in the middle of an SEC championship race when it fell 66-61 to Oklahoma in Norman.

The Crimson Tide was on a 10-game winning streak before the loss. Alex Reese led the way for Alabama with 15 points and five rebounds while Jaden Shackelford scored 14 and Keon Ellis added 11 points. The Crimson Tide was out-rebounded 42-34 and turned the ball on 16 different occasions.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Mississippi State 66-63 on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Jahvon Quinerly, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney all scored in double figures. Alabama overcame a poor shooting night to remain unbeaten in the SEC.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners lost their third game in a row on Tuesday night at No. 11 TCU, 79-52.

C.J. Noland was the only Oklahoma player to score in double figures, finishing the game with 11 points. The Sooners shot just 31.3% from the field as a team.

Alabama leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.5 ppg)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.5 rpg)

Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.6 apg)

Oklahoma leaders:

Scoring: Grant Sherfield (16.4 ppg)

Rebounding: Tanner Groves (7.3 rpg)

Assists: Grant Sherfield, Milos Uzan (3.3 apg)

Game Notes

Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top-25 Poll, the programs highest ranking this late into the season

Alabama is 4-2 overall in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and 2-1 under head coach Nate Oats

Coach Nate Oats is 3-2 all-time against the Big 12 as a head coach

Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top-25 Poll, its highest AP ranking since 2002-03 (Ranked No. 1)

Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, its highest-ever ranking since USA Today took over in the 1991-92 season

Alabama’s 8-0 record ties for the fifth-best start in SEC play in program history

Alabama has six Quad 1 wins this season, which is tied for third-most in the country behind Purdue (7 wins)

The Crimson Tide is one of five teams with an unbeaten record on the road this season, beating opponents by a scoring margin of +12.5

The Tide is one of eight teams and the only Power 5 team left this season with an unbeaten record in conference play

Alabama is 14-12 against AP Top 25 teams during Nate Oats’ tenure

Alabama has posted five wins over top-25 opponents in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, going 10-5 over the span

Brandon Miller is averaging 19.5 points per game, the most by any freshman in the country and No. 30 overall

Miller is the only freshman in the country to rank in the top 75 in points and rebounds per game (No. 75)

Miller is one of nine players in Division I, the only player in the SEC and the only freshman in the country that has scored 385 points and recorded 160 rebounds this season

About Oklahoma

Oklahoma is ranked in the top 50 in five NCAA Division I categories. OU is 20th in field goal percentage (.477), 22nd in 3-point percentage defense (.355), 24th in effective field goal percentage (.552), 41st in fouls per game (14.9) and 42nd in scoring defense (63.8 PPG).

Grant Sherfield is 24th among active NCAA Division I career leaders in assist average (4.75), 25th in scoring average (15.4), 27th in assist to turnover ratio (1.86), 27th in assists (489) and 61st in total points (1,583). The Fort Worth, Texas product is one of 29 DI active men’s basketball players with 1,500 points and 300 assists. Groves is 82nd in career rebounds (683).

Sherfield has recorded double-digit points in 17 contests this season and scored 15 points in the Sooners’ last outing against Oklahoma State.

Porter Moser and Jake Moser are one of 22 father/coach and son/player duos in Division I.

Oklahoma holds a 61-22 record at Lloyd Noble Center since 2017. The Sooners have won .831 percent (594-122) of their games at LNC since the building opened in 1975. OU’s winning percentage at Lloyd Noble Center is second in the Big 12 only to Kansas’ 87.8% at Allen Fieldhouse (840-117).

The Sooners are 11-2 in their last 13 games against the SEC. Prior to its loss against Auburn last season, Oklahoma had won its nine previous meetings against the SEC, which included two AP top 15 victories last season against Florida and Arkansas. OU is 2-1 this season and beat Ole Miss at the ESPN Events Invitational and Florida at the Jumpman Invitational.

