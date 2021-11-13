Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Football vs New Mexico State

Everything you need to know before, during and after the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Aggies from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The weekend before the Iron Bowl was infamously dubbed "Cupcake Saturday" because teams all across the SEC would face non-FBS opponents or teams outside of the Power Five.

Now the schedule has shifted and Alabama will play Arkansas the weekend before Auburn, and the Crimson Tide will host New Mexico State this Saturday. After the way Alabama struggled against LSU, this game might be coming at just the right time.

It will be the first early kickoff of the season for the Crimson Tide, so the players will have to be ready to go as things will get going before noon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Pregame

Jahleel Billingsley is also fully dressed out and participating in warmups after his dad tweeted out earlier this morning that he might not play today.

In pregame warmups, Chris Owens is taking first string snaps at center with Bryce Young. Seth McLaughlin is snapping to Paul Tyson, and Darrian Dalcourt is snapping with Jalen Milroe. Dalcourt has started every previous game at center, but left the LSU game with an ankle injury. Saban said his status is questionable for this game.

Dalcourt seems to be moving well in warmups, but he probably will not play unless needed.

Alabama football has arrived:

How to Watch Alabama vs New Mexico State

Who: New Mexico State at Alabama

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), SEC Network

Betting Line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -51.5

Series: The Crimson Tide and Aggies have only met once in program history. Alabama came away with a 62-10 victory over New Mexico State in 2019. Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdown passes that day, and four different Crimson Tide players had rushing touchdowns.

Last time out: Alabama is coming off a narrow 20-14 victory over LSU. While it was one of the offense's worst performances, with only six total rushing yards, it may have been one of the best from the defense.

New Mexico State is 1-8 on the season and most recently lost at home to Utah State 35-13 on Saturday. The Aggies mustered 347 yards of offense, but could only put 13 points up on the board in the loss.

SEC Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 13 | All times CT

No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 13 Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN FUBO.TV

Samford at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN+/ESPN+

New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network FUBO.TV

No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBS FUBO.TV

South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network FUBO.TV

No. 14 Texas A&M at No. 16 Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 18 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network