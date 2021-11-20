Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Football vs No. 21 Arkansas

Everything you need to know before, during and after the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Razorbacks from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the final Alabama game day in Bryant-Denny Stadium for 2021. It's a big one too. Not only is it a top-25 matchup, the Crimson Tide could clinch the SEC West with a win over Arkansas on Saturday.

For live play-by-play and drive summaries, check out our Fanalytix graphic. 

Follow along during today's game for live updates, analysis and stats here on BamaCentral.

Pregame

  • Darrian Dalcourt is snapping the football to Bryce Young in pregame warmups. Dalcourt missed last week's game against New Mexico State due to a right-ankle injury.
  • Today's officials
    • Referee: Lee Hedrick
    • Umpire: Michael Moten
    • Line Judge: Ryan Hagan
    • Line Judge: Tim Beard
    • Back Judge: Michael Watson
    • Field Judge: Scotty Melancon
    • Side Judge: Michael Williams
  • Alabama arrives for the Walk of Champions

How to Watch Alabama vs Arkansas

Who: Arkansas at Alabama

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), CBS

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -20.5

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks have met a total of 29 times all-time, with Alabama holding a 21-8 edge in the series. The Crimson Tide holds a 13-game winning streak over the Razorbacks and will look to make it 14 as it seeks to clinch the SEC West.

Last time out: Alabama is coming off a lopsided 59-3 victory over New Mexico State. On a day where everything seemed to come together after a sluggish first couple of drives, the Crimson Tide recorded 587 yards of total offense while sacking NMSU quarterback Jonah Johnson seven times.

Arkansas is heading into Bryant-Denny Stadium a week after a thrilling 16-13 overtime win at LSU. The Razorbacks were able to rush for 171 yards on a Tigers defense that held Alabama to just six total rushing yards.

John Metchie III at Arkansas
