Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Soccer vs. No. 7 Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama continues to reach new heights in 2022. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2, its highest in school history, in the nation and is unbeaten in the SEC.

Alabama clashes with No. 7 Arkansas at 11 a.m. at the UA Soccer Complex. The game is televised by SEC Network.

Alabama has knocked off ranked team after ranked team to reach 13-1-1. It takes on another ranked opponent in an Arkansas (10-2-1) team riding a five-match win streak with a 5-1 SEC mark.

Alabama is tops in the SEC West with Arkansas right behind.

The Crimson Tide's scored 24 goals in their last six games, but it might be a low-scoring affair with Arkansas. Razorback goalkeeper Grace Barbara ranks 11th in the country with eight shutouts. Alabama's McKinley Crone has six.

Of note, Alabama midfielder Felicia Knox has a school-record and NCAA-leading 14 assists. Her head coach, Wes Hart, joked with her earlier this season that she wouldn't match his assist record at the University of Washington (15).

Riley Mattingly Parker leads the Crimson Tide with 11 goals, including four game-winners.

FIRST HALF

Substitution for Alabama at 35-minute mark, Sydney Vincens in for Gianna Paul

Substitution for Alabama at 35-minute mark, Aislin Streicek for Riley. Tanner

Perfect pass from Gianna Paul inside to Gessica Skorka, who slips a shot past the Razorback keeper for the equalizer at the 25-minute mark. Alabama 1, Arkansas 1

Kat Rogers enters the game for Alabama. Serpca is out.

Arkansas strikes first with a goal from Ava Tankersley, her fifth of the season at the 17-minute mark. 1-0 Arkansas

Good defense by both teams. Neither team can get much going. 15 minutes into the half.

Alabama's Serpca has open shot but it sails high at the 10-minute mark.

Arkansas free kick for Arkansas near the corner. Great save from McKinley Crone to force a corner kick. Alabama clears the ball

No shots until the eight-minute mark. Alabama's Reyes' shot from outside the box is stopped.

Alabama starting lineup

Forwards

Riley Mattingly Parker

Brooke Steere

Riley Tanner

Gianna Paul

Ashlynn Serepca

Midfielders

Macy Clem

Felicia Knox

Reyna Reyes

Defenders

Sasha Pickard

Gessica Skorka

Goalkeeper

McKinley Crone