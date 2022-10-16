Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Soccer vs. No. 7 Arkansas

Undefeated in SEC play, Crimson Tide rides nine-game win streak into match.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama continues to reach new heights in 2022. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2, its highest in school history, in the nation and is unbeaten in the SEC.

Alabama clashes with No. 7 Arkansas at 11 a.m. at the UA Soccer Complex. The game is televised by SEC Network.

Alabama has knocked off ranked team after ranked team to reach 13-1-1. It takes on another ranked opponent in an Arkansas (10-2-1) team riding a five-match win streak with a 5-1 SEC mark.

Alabama is tops in the SEC West with Arkansas right behind. 

The Crimson Tide's scored 24 goals in their last six games, but it might be a low-scoring affair with Arkansas. Razorback goalkeeper Grace Barbara ranks 11th in the country with eight shutouts. Alabama's McKinley Crone has six. 

Of note, Alabama midfielder Felicia Knox has a school-record and NCAA-leading 14 assists. Her head coach, Wes Hart, joked with her earlier this season that she wouldn't match his assist record at the University of Washington (15).

Riley Mattingly Parker leads the Crimson Tide with 11 goals, including four game-winners.

FIRST HALF

Substitution for Alabama at 35-minute mark, Sydney Vincens in for Gianna Paul

  • Substitution for Alabama at 35-minute mark, Aislin Streicek for Riley. Tanner
  • Perfect pass from Gianna Paul inside to Gessica Skorka, who slips a shot past the Razorback keeper for the equalizer at the 25-minute mark. Alabama 1, Arkansas 1
  • Kat Rogers enters the game for Alabama. Serpca is out. 
  • Arkansas strikes first with a goal from Ava Tankersley, her fifth of the season at the 17-minute mark. 1-0 Arkansas
  • Good defense by both teams. Neither team can get much going. 15 minutes into the half.
  • Alabama's Serpca has open shot but it sails high at the 10-minute mark.
  • Arkansas free kick for Arkansas near the corner. Great save from McKinley Crone to force a corner kick. Alabama clears the ball
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • No shots until the eight-minute mark. Alabama's Reyes' shot from outside the box is stopped.

Alabama starting lineup

Forwards

Riley Mattingly Parker

Brooke Steere

Riley Tanner

Gianna Paul

Ashlynn Serepca

Midfielders

Macy Clem

Felicia Knox

Reyna Reyes

Defenders

Sasha Pickard

Gessica Skorka

Goalkeeper

McKinley Crone

101522_MFB_BattleJo_Tenn_RC6474
All Things Bama

How Far Did Alabama Drop in the Polls?

By Christopher Walsh
A Tennessee fan decked out in gear during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Move to the Rear
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Move to the Rear

By Anthony Sisco
Dont’a Hightower, game program vs. Ole Miss, Oct. 16, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Mason Smith
A fan cheer after climbing the downed goal past after Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
All Things Bama

"I Smoked it Slow, but it was Dang Good:" What Tennessee Said After 52-49 Win Over Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49

By Katie Windham
101522_MFB_Defense_Tenn_RC6655
All Things Bama

Henry To'oTo'o and Alabama have a Message for Not Just Tennessee, but All of College Football

By Joey Blackwell