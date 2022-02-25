Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Mardi Gras Mambo

The Crimson Tide will play two games on Friday to open the Mardi Gras tournament against Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana.

Fresh off a run-rule win over No. 20 Louisiana on Thursday night, Alabama softball will look to keep the momentum going and remain perfect on the season with the opening day of games at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, Louisiana.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide (10-0) will play Nicholls (2-8) at 2 p.m. and then Southeastern Louisiana (6-2). The second game is scheduled for 4 p.m., but the odds of both teams finishing their first games in time to start another game exactly two hours later are pretty slim so stay tuned for start times.

Heading into the tournament, Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said he wants to continue to see all four pitchers get the opportunity to pitch this weekend. Lexi Kilfoyl started the game against Louisiana on Thursday night, so either Montana Fouts, Jaala Torrence or Alex Salter will start the games on Friday.

Even though the Mardi Gras Mambo is being hosted by Southeastern Louisiana, it is not on site at any college campus, so none of the games in the tournament will be streamed online or on TV. The Alabama games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa or online here.

Top 3

Stephens singles out to left field to put two runners on with two outs.

Dowling draws a two-out walk, the fifth walk of the day for the Crimson Tide.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 2, Nicholls 2

Nicholls has a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning, but can't bring the runner in.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 2, Nicholls 2

A ground ball ends the inning, but Alabama ties things up.

Ashley Prange walks to load the bases with two outs for Kaylee Tow.

Goodnight brings in the run with a two-out single to tie the game at 2-2.

Two walks to the freshmen Jordan Stephens and Kali Heivilin put runners on the corner with two outs for Goodnight.

Bottom 1- Nicholls batting

END 1: Nicholls 2, Alabama 1

A strikeout from Salter ends the inning, but Nicholls grabs the early lead.

Alex Poche hits a rise ball over the right field wall for a two-out, two-RBI home run, and Alabama trails for the first time this season. Nicholls 2, Alabama 1

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 1, Nicholls 0

Dallis Goodnight leads off with a single, steals second and third and comes around to score on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Abby Doerr. Alabama leads 1-0

Pregame

Abby Doerr makes her first start behind the plate on the season.

Alex Salter gets her third start in the circle.

After going 2-2 at the plate Thursday night, Lexi Kilfoyl is back in the starting lineup as the designated hitter.