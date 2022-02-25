Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Mardi Gras Mambo

The Crimson Tide will play two games on Friday to open the Mardi Gras tournament against Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana.

Fresh off a run-rule win over No. 20 Louisiana on Thursday night, Alabama softball will look to keep the momentum going and remain perfect on the season with the opening day of games at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, Louisiana. 

The No. 2 Crimson Tide (10-0) will play Nicholls (2-8) at 2 p.m. and then Southeastern Louisiana (6-2). The second game is scheduled for 4 p.m., but the odds of both teams finishing their first games in time to start another game exactly two hours later are pretty slim so stay tuned for start times. 

Heading into the tournament, Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said he wants to continue to see all four pitchers get the opportunity to pitch this weekend. Lexi Kilfoyl started the game against Louisiana on Thursday night, so either Montana Fouts, Jaala Torrence or Alex Salter will start the games on Friday. 

Even though the Mardi Gras Mambo is being hosted by Southeastern Louisiana, it is not on site at any college campus, so none of the games in the tournament will be streamed online or on TV. The Alabama games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa or online here.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Live Updates

Top 3

  • Stephens singles out to left field to put two runners on with two outs.
  • Dowling draws a two-out walk, the fifth walk of the day for the Crimson Tide.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 2, Nicholls 2

  • Nicholls has a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning, but can't bring the runner in. 

Top 2

Read More

MID 2: Alabama 2, Nicholls 2

  • A ground ball ends the inning, but Alabama ties things up. 
  • Ashley Prange walks to load the bases with two outs for Kaylee Tow. 
  • Goodnight brings in the run with a two-out single to tie the game at 2-2. 
  • Two walks to the freshmen Jordan Stephens and Kali Heivilin put runners on the corner with two outs for Goodnight. 

Bottom 1- Nicholls batting

END 1: Nicholls 2, Alabama 1

  • A strikeout from Salter ends the inning, but Nicholls grabs the early lead. 
  • Alex Poche hits a rise ball over the right field wall for a two-out, two-RBI home run, and Alabama trails for the first time this season. Nicholls 2, Alabama 1

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 1, Nicholls 0

  • Dallis Goodnight leads off with a single, steals second and third and comes around to score on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Abby Doerr. Alabama leads 1-0

Pregame

  •  Abby Doerr makes her first start behind the plate on the season.
  • Alex Salter gets her third start in the circle. 
  • After going 2-2 at the plate Thursday night, Lexi Kilfoyl is back in the starting lineup as the designated hitter. 

Alabama Starting Lineup vs. Nicholls

Dallis Goodnight

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Ashley Prange

2. Ashley Prange- 3B

Kaylee Tow

3. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Abby Doerr

4. Abby Doerr- C

Lexi Kilfoyl

5. Lexi Kilfoyl- DP

Bailey Dowling

6. Bailey Dowling- SS

Jordan Stephens

7. Jordan Stephens- RF

Alabama softball player Kat Grill

8. Kat Grill- LF

Kali Heivilin

9. Kali Heivilin- 2B

Alex Salter

Starting Pitcher- Alex Salter

2-0, 1.91 ERA

Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Mardi Gras Mambo

By Katie Windham
1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and guard JD Davison (3) celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Nate Oats on Alabama Basketball's Draft Hopefuls: 'The More This Team Wins, The Higher Their Stock Goes'

By Tony Tsoukalas
1 hour ago
rueben owens
Recruiting

Which Running Backs Could Alabama Add in 2023 Recruiting Class?

By Tyler Martin
1 hour ago
RS_41688_1
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Bracketology, Jahlil Hurley Commitment and More

By Tyler Martin
3 hours ago
Nick Saban at 2014 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

SEC Announces Appearance Schedule for 2022 Football Media Days

By Katie Windham
4 hours ago
John Metchie III
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Who Have Been Alabama's Best Third-Down Receivers?

By Christopher Walsh
6 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Take a Break

By Anthony Sisco
7 hours ago
Alabama track's Bobby Colantonio Jr.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 25, 2022

By Katie Windham
14 hours ago