Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball's SEC Opener at No. 21 LSU

Let's play two!

Due to inclement weather all around the Southeast this weekend, Alabama and LSU's SEC opener on Friday was pushed back to a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. in Baton Rouge The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The first game will be broadcast on SEC Network while the second game can be streamed on SEC Network+ along with the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Alabama comes into the matchup with a perfect 20-0 record as one of two undefeated teams left in the country along with No. 1 Oklahoma. Senior pitcher Montana Fouts carried the bulk of the load last weekend at the Crimson Classic, pitching in all four games, but junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl is expected back this weekend for the series with the Tigers.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Top 3

Savannah Woodard responds with a home run over the center field wall in her first at-bat since February, cuts into the Tigers' lead. LSU 3, Alabama 2

Bottom 2

MID 2: LSU 3, Alabama 1

A strikeout looking ends the inning, but LSU puts three on the board.

Another run is walked in for LSU. It's Fouts' fourth walk of the inning and sixth of the game. LSU leads 3-1.

Lexi Kilfoyl and Jaala Torrence were shown warming up in the bullpen.

Another walk loads the bases for the Tigers with two outs.

LSU scores on a wild pitch to take the lead at 2-1.

Fouts walks in a run to tie the game. Alabama 1, LSU 1

Fouts' third walk of the day loads the bases with one out.

LSU with back to back hits to open the bottom of the 2nd.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 1, LSU 0

Jenna Johnson crushes a two-out shot to centerfield for her first home run of the year. Alabama leads 1-0

Shelby Wickersham is the new pitcher for the Tigers after Sunseri left with the injury.

Bottom 1- LSU batting

END 1: Alabama 0, LSU 0

Fouts escapes the inning, but fell behind in the count to every batter faced and has already thrown 27 pitches.

On a 3-2 count, LSU batter and starting pitcher Shelby Sunseri fouls a ball off her face and has to leave the game. After a long delay, play resumes and Fouts strikes the batter out.

After falling behind in the count 3-0, Fouts comes back with a huge strikeout for the second out of the inning.

Montana Fouts gives up the leadoff walk to Coffey.

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, LSU 0

Shipman grounds out to third, and Alabama is scoreless in the 1st.

Alabama batters have all been aggressive early in the count with Prange, Tow and Shipman all swinging at the first pitch.

Kaylee Tow singles up the middle with two outs for Alabama's first baserunner.

Pregame

Montana Fouts (10-0, 0.77 ERA) gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide.

Savannah Woodard is back in the lineup for Alabama for the first time since Feb. 20. She will start in right field.

LSU Starting Lineup:

1. Danieca Coffey- 3B



2. Ciara Briggs- CF



3. Taylor Pleasants- SS



4. Georgia Clark- DP



5. Shlebi Sunseri- P



6. Ali Newland- LF



7. Raeleen Gutierrez- 1B



8. Morgan Cummins- C



9. McKenzie Redoutey- RF



Sydney Peterson- 2B