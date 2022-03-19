Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball Looks to Lock Up Series Against No. 8 Kentucky

After rallying for a 4-2 win on Friday, the Crimson Tide will look to carry its success over to Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After gaining back some much-needed momentum Friday night, No. 3 Alabama softball will look to secure its first SEC series win of the season against No. 8 Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats on Friday as Ally Shipman knocked in three runs and Montana Fouts struck out 10 batters in a complete-game effort. Alabama (23-3, 2-2 in the SEC) can now clinch the weekend series with another win Saturday as it squares off against Kentucky (19-4, 0-1) at 2 p.m. CT inside Rhoads Stadium. The two teams will conclude the series Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Alabama will send Lexi Kilfoyl (3-2) to the circle for Saturday’s game. The junior has is coming off of back-to-back defeats to LSU and Florida State but sports a respectable 1.53 earned run average over 32 innings pitched. Kentucky is starting with junior Miranda Stoddard (5-1), who has a 2.58 earned run average over 38 innings pitched.

BamaCentral will be providing coverage all weekend long. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout Friday's matchups.

Top 2 

  • Kilfoyl retired the side for Alabama. The Crimson Tide still leads, 2-1.

Bottom 1

  • Following a leadoff single from Jenna Johnson, Ashley Prange blasted a two-run home run to center to give Alabama a 2-1 lead.
  • That's all Alabama gets, but the Crimson Tide grabs the lead heading to the top of the second. 

Top 1

  • After leadoff batter Kayla Kowalik began the game with a flyout, Lauren Johnson put Kentucky on the board first with a line-drive home run to right-center field. 1-0, Kentucky.
  • Erin Coffel draws a two-out walk, but Kentucky can't capitalize as she was called out for leaving the base early during the next at bat. 1-0, Kentucky. 

Alabama starting lineup

Jenna Johnson, LF

Ashley Prange, 3B

Ally Shipman, C

Kaylee Tow, 1B

Jenna Lord, 2B

Savannah Woodard, RF

Bailey Dowling, SS

Abby Doerr, DP

Dallis Goodnight, CF

Lexi Kilfoyl, SP

Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (44) delivers a pitch to the plate as Alabama faced Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional Friday, May 21, 2021.

Luisa Blanco
