Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball Looks to Lock Up Series Against No. 8 Kentucky
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After gaining back some much-needed momentum Friday night, No. 3 Alabama softball will look to secure its first SEC series win of the season against No. 8 Kentucky.
The Crimson Tide rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats on Friday as Ally Shipman knocked in three runs and Montana Fouts struck out 10 batters in a complete-game effort. Alabama (23-3, 2-2 in the SEC) can now clinch the weekend series with another win Saturday as it squares off against Kentucky (19-4, 0-1) at 2 p.m. CT inside Rhoads Stadium. The two teams will conclude the series Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Alabama will send Lexi Kilfoyl (3-2) to the circle for Saturday’s game. The junior has is coming off of back-to-back defeats to LSU and Florida State but sports a respectable 1.53 earned run average over 32 innings pitched. Kentucky is starting with junior Miranda Stoddard (5-1), who has a 2.58 earned run average over 38 innings pitched.
Top 2
- Kilfoyl retired the side for Alabama. The Crimson Tide still leads, 2-1.
Bottom 1
- Following a leadoff single from Jenna Johnson, Ashley Prange blasted a two-run home run to center to give Alabama a 2-1 lead.
- That's all Alabama gets, but the Crimson Tide grabs the lead heading to the top of the second.
Top 1
- After leadoff batter Kayla Kowalik began the game with a flyout, Lauren Johnson put Kentucky on the board first with a line-drive home run to right-center field. 1-0, Kentucky.
- Erin Coffel draws a two-out walk, but Kentucky can't capitalize as she was called out for leaving the base early during the next at bat. 1-0, Kentucky.