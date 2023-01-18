Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

Follow along live as the Crimson Tide takes on the Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With former Alabama Basketball player Darius Miles' situation still weighing heavy on the hearts of the team, the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) looks to remain unbeaten in SEC play.

Tonight's opponent is the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come into the game confident after a 97-84 win over then No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday. The Commodores (9-8, 2-2 SEC) are 7-3 on their home floor this season.

Alabama defeated LSU 106-66 at Coleman Coliseum in its last time out.

Vanderbilt is led by head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who is in his fourth season with the Commodores.

It's a homecoming for Crimson Tide guard Brandon Miller, who grew up in Antioch, Tenn. — a suburb of Nashville.

Last season, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 74-72 on Feb. 22, 2022 behind 19 points and three assists from Jahvon Quinerly. The Commodores got their revenge in the 2022 SEC Tournament, however, taking down the Crimson Tide 82-76 on March 10, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.

These two teams will meet again in Tuscaloosa exactly two weeks from tonight — a 7:30 p.m. showdown at Coleman Coliseum.

Live Updates

(Most recent update at the top)

Pregame

  • Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins is OUT with a sprained ankle. The 7-footer was leading the Commodores in points (13.2), rebounds (5.9) and blocks (2.9) per game.
  • BamaCentral's Austin Hannon and Blake Byler are both in attendance at Memorial Gymnasium.

How to Watch No. 4 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Who: No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

