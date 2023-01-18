Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With former Alabama Basketball player Darius Miles' situation still weighing heavy on the hearts of the team, the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) looks to remain unbeaten in SEC play.

Tonight's opponent is the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come into the game confident after a 97-84 win over then No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday. The Commodores (9-8, 2-2 SEC) are 7-3 on their home floor this season.

Alabama defeated LSU 106-66 at Coleman Coliseum in its last time out.

Vanderbilt is led by head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who is in his fourth season with the Commodores.

It's a homecoming for Crimson Tide guard Brandon Miller, who grew up in Antioch, Tenn. — a suburb of Nashville.

Last season, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 74-72 on Feb. 22, 2022 behind 19 points and three assists from Jahvon Quinerly. The Commodores got their revenge in the 2022 SEC Tournament, however, taking down the Crimson Tide 82-76 on March 10, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.

These two teams will meet again in Tuscaloosa exactly two weeks from tonight — a 7:30 p.m. showdown at Coleman Coliseum.

Pregame

Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins is OUT with a sprained ankle. The 7-footer was leading the Commodores in points (13.2), rebounds (5.9) and blocks (2.9) per game.

BamaCentral's Austin Hannon and Blake Byler are both in attendance at Memorial Gymnasium.

How to Watch No. 4 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Who: No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.