Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball at Western Kentucky

Alabama wraps up non-conference play for the regular season with a midweek matchup against the Hilltoppers.

Alabama softball only plays one time this week, and it is Wednesday night's midweek matchup at Western Kentucky for the final non-conference game of the regular season.

Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy tries to play a game or series near the hometown of all his players at least once in their careers. Fifth year Kaylee Tow is from western Kentucky, and Team 26 spent time on Tuesday night in Tow's hometown of Madisonville, Kentucky before heading over to Bowling Green for the game. Senior pitcher Montana Fouts is also from Kentucky.

Alabama leads the all-time series against the Hilltoppers 6-0 with the most recent matchup coming in 2013, a 13-1 win for the Crimson Tide. This is the first time in series history that the two teams have met in Bowling Green.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Alabama Starting Lineup (38-8) Alabama Athletics 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Jenna Lord- RF Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 7. KJ Haney- DP Alabama Athletics 8. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 9. Savannah Woodard- CF Alabama Athletics Starting pitcher- Jaala Torrence (6-1, 2.57 ERA)

Western Kentucky Starting Lineup (30-9)

1. Brylee Hage- CF

2. Taylor Davis- LF

3. Taylor Sanders- 3B

4. Jordan Ridge- 2B

5. Maddie Bowlds- 1B

6. Bailey Curry- DP

7. Randi Drinnon- C

8. Kennedy Foote- RF

9. TJ Webster- SS

Starting pitcher- Shelby Nunn