Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball at Western Kentucky

Alabama wraps up non-conference play for the regular season with a midweek matchup against the Hilltoppers.

Alabama softball only plays one time this week, and it is Wednesday night's midweek matchup at Western Kentucky for the final non-conference game of the regular season. 

Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy tries to play a game or series near the hometown of all his players at least once in their careers. Fifth year Kaylee Tow is from western Kentucky, and Team 26 spent time on Tuesday night in Tow's hometown of Madisonville, Kentucky before heading over to Bowling Green for the game. Senior pitcher Montana Fouts is also from Kentucky. 

Alabama leads the all-time series against the Hilltoppers 6-0 with the most recent matchup coming in 2013, a 13-1 win for the Crimson Tide. This is the first time in series history that the two teams have met in Bowling Green. 

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Alabama Starting Lineup (38-8)

Ashley Prange

1. Ashley Prange- 3B

Jenna Lord

2. Jenna Lord- RF

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Bailey Dowling at Florida

4. Bailey Dowling- SS

Kaylee Tow

5. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Megan Bloodworth at LSU

6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

KJ Haney

7. KJ Haney- DP

Jenna Johnson at LSU

8. Jenna Johnson- LF

Savannah Woodard

9. Savannah Woodard- CF

Jaala Torrence

Starting pitcher- Jaala Torrence (6-1, 2.57 ERA)

Western Kentucky Starting Lineup (30-9)

1. Brylee Hage- CF

2. Taylor Davis- LF

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3. Taylor Sanders- 3B

4. Jordan Ridge- 2B

5. Maddie Bowlds- 1B

6. Bailey Curry- DP

7. Randi Drinnon- C

8. Kennedy Foote- RF

9. TJ Webster- SS

Starting pitcher- Shelby Nunn

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. LSU
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Running Back Brian Robinson Jr.

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Jahvon Quinerly vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Impact of Jahvon Quinerly's Return to Alabama Basketball

By Blake Byler1 hour ago
Jameson Williams Firmly In Play For Browns
All Things Bama

Alabama Mock Draft Roundup: A Look at Where Crimson Tide Stars Could be Heading

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Is Evan Neal Really an Injury Risk?

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
LaBryan Ray
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Lineman LaBryan Ray

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
041622_MBA_DentonZa_Tennessee_CL0027
All Things Bama

Report Card: Evaluating Alabama Baseball Heading into the Final Stretch

By Joey Blackwell8 hours ago
042322_MBA_DiodatiOw_Georgia_CV1150
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2022

By Blake Byler16 hours ago
Ben Hess, April 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Downs Samford 9-3, Completes Season Sweep

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago