Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball Faces Stanford in Tuscaloosa Regional Championship

The Crimson Tide will need to beat the Cardinal twice on Sunday to advance to its 17th straight elimination game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After seeing its NCAA regional winning streak snapped by Stanford on Saturday, Alabama softball battled back by beating Chattanooga in an elimination game later in the night to keep its season alive for another day.

Now Alabama will need to beat Stanford twice Sunday to advance to its 17th straight NCAA super regional. First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Cardinal is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Alabama's starting lineup 

1. Jenna Johnson, LF

Jenna Johnson

2. Ashley Prange, 3B

Ashley Prange

3. Ally Shipman, C

Ally Shipman doubles against Chattanooga

4. Bailey Dowling, SS

Bailey Dowling home run against Chattanooga

5. Jenna Lord, DP

Jenna Lord vs Kentucky

6. Kaylee Tow, 1B

Kaylee Tow

7. Megan Bloodworth, 2B

Megan Bloodworth home run

8. Savannah Woodard, RF

Savannah Woodard scores against Chattanooga

9. Dallis Goodnight, CF

Dallis Goodnight

Montana Fouts, SP

Montana Fouts

