Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball Faces Stanford in Tuscaloosa Regional Championship

The Crimson Tide will need to beat the Cardinal twice on Sunday to advance to its 17th straight elimination game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After seeing its NCAA regional winning streak snapped by Stanford on Saturday, Alabama softball battled back by beating Chattanooga in an elimination game later in the night to keep its season alive for another day.

Now Alabama will need to beat Stanford twice Sunday to advance to its 17th straight NCAA super regional. First pitch between the Crimson Tide and the Cardinal is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Alabama's starting lineup