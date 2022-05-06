Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Softball vs. No. 23 Missouri

The Crimson Tide is back at Rhoads Stadium for the first time in more than two weeks to close out the regular season against the Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After 17 long days, Alabama softball is back at Rhoads Stadium. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide closes out the regular season with a three-game series at home against No. 23 Missouri.

Alabama leads the all-time series 15-9 and has won the last three games. The two teams haven't played since March 2019.

Both teams are fighting for top seeding in the SEC Tournament, and Missouri is trying to finish high enough to potentially host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama is currently second in the SEC standings behind Arkansas while Missouri is fourth.

The Crimson Tide is looking to finish the regular season on a high note after losing three of its last four, and it begins with first pitch at 6 p.m Friday against the Tigers. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Bottom 2

END 2: Missouri 2, Alabama 1

Three up, three down for Alabama in the 2nd.

Top 2

MID 2: Missouri 2, Alabama 1

Alabama turns a double play up the middle to get out of the inning.

Daly sends a hard single up the middle for a one-out baserunner for the Tigers.

Fouts picks up her fourth strikeout to open the 2nd.

Dallis Goodnight enters in center to replace Woodard.

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Missouri 2, Alabama 1

Alabama's next three hitters are quickly retired in order.

Prange leads off with a home run off the foul pole in center field to immediately respond to the Missouri lead. Missouri 2, Alabama 1

Top 1- Missouri batting

MID 1: Missouri 2, Alabama 0

Fouts strikes out Bailey to end the inning and strikes out the side in the inning, but Missouri jumps in front with the home run for Wert.

Wert hits a home run off Woodard's glove in center, and the Tigers take an early lead. Missouri 2, Alabama 0

Wert is one of the best home run hitters in the SEC. This was her 16th on the season.

Wilmes reaches with an infield single for the first Mizzou baserunner.

Laird strikes out looking for Fouts' first strikeout of the game. One out.

The first pitch from Fouts is a strike, and game one is underway from Rhoads Stadium.

Pregame

Alabama softball has a purple #22 heart behind home plate to honor James Madison softball player Lauren Burnett who died on April 25.

Alabama Starting Lineup (39-9, 14-7 SEC) Alabama Athletics 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Jenna Lord- RF Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Abby Doerr- DP Alabama Athletics 7. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 8. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 9. Savannah Woodard- CF Alabama Athletics Starting pitcher- Montana Fouts (20-4, 2.07 ERA)

Missouri Starting Lineup (32-17, 11-9 SEC)

1. Jenna Laird- SS

2. Brooke Wilmes- CF

3. Casidy Chaumont- LF

4. Kimberly Wert- DP

5. Kendyll Bailey- 2B

6. Alex Honnold- RF

7. Kara Daly- 3B

8. Emma Raabe- 1B

9. Hatti Moore- C

Starting pitcher- Jordan Weber (12-5, 3.07 ERA)