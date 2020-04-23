Bama Central
Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Christopher Walsh

It's finally here, the 2020 NFL Draft. 

All throughout the draft, BamaCentral will have wall-to-wall coverage beginning with the first round. 

Alabama will be aiming to tie the NFL record for most first-round selections in a single draft, first achieved by Miami in 2004 (No. 5 Sean Taylor, 6 Kellen Winslow Jr., 12 Jonathan Vilma, 17 D.J. Williams, 19 Vernon Carey and 21 Vince Wilfork Patriots DT). 

With six first-round selections, Nick Saban would have 35 at Alabama, tying the total of every other Crimson Tide coach combined including supplemental picks and Joe Namath being taken in both the NFL and AFL drafts. 

Some other things we're watching.

• If Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III could  become the fifth pair of wide receiver teammates to be drafted in the first round of the same draft since 1967. They can also become the first set of wide receiver teammates to both be chosen in the top 15.     

• With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Jeudy, Ruggs and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, Alabama is expected to join USC in 1968 as the only schools to have four offensive players selected in the first round of a single Draft in the common draft era.

 If Wills is selected among the first 15 picks, he would become the seventh Alabama offensive lineman selected in the top-15 of the NFL Draft since 1967.  

And, of course, simply where will Tagovailoa end up?   

Preview stories 

BamaCentral profiled every position group coming into the draft:

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Linebackers

Defensive linemen

Quarterbacks

Wide receivers

Offensive tackles 

The other positions

No. 1-4
Regarding OJ Howard trade rumors, here's the latest. The translation is no one has offered enough yet: https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1253436180118614016

Nick Saban on speculation on Jerry Jeudy's knees: “Well, first of all, Jerry Jeudy has nothing wrong with him,” Saban said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Absolutely nothing. He never missed practice here. He played in every game. Played in a bowl game when he didn’t have to play. Practiced every day for the bowl game. So that’s completely false.”

The latest on Tua today: https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1253436181762592769?s=20

What did Jerry Jeudy do today? Continue his draft prep: https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1253437674926469120?s=20

