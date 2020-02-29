Live with the Tide: A Day for Defense at NFL Combine

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine shifted to the defensive side of the game on Saturday, with linemen and linebackers going through drills, and defensive backs hitting the bench press.

Former Alabama linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis are not expected to do any field testing, and wait for Alabama's Pro Day on March 24.

The defensive linemen, including Reakwon Davis, are the other position group set to work out before scouts and NFL officials.

The defensive backs, including Shyheim Carter, Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney are going NFLPA meetings, interviews, the bench press, psychological testing.

• 4 p.m.: Safety Xavier McKinney did 19 reps on the bench press.

• 3 p.m.: Some notes heading into Saturday's workouts on the NFL Network (3 p.m. CT):

• Raekwon Davis did 24 bench reps, which for a guy with his long arms is impressive. One of the teams he's met with is Dallas, which reportedly has interest. He also met with the Chiefs and Lions.

• From our SI sister site, The Falcon Report, Lewis had a smile on his face when asked about meeting with the Falcons at the combine. “Oh, I think I fit well (with Atlanta) on and off the field,” Lewis said.

• Auburn's Prince Tega Wanagho said Jennings was the best pass rusher he faced this past season.

• Xavier McKinney has been taking some playful hits on social media for losing his sleeves at the combine.

• Trevon Diggs had high praise for his brother, Stefon, who plays for the Minnesota Vikings, but also couldn't help make a playful jab: “I feel like it would be easy" to cover him. The Vikings have a need at the position and have met with the former Crimson Tide cornerback.

