It's the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, four rounds in rapid succession on Saturday.

Alabama's had nine players selected in the first three rounds.

On Friday night, defensive back Xavier McKinney was the first Crimson Tide player off the board (No. 36, New York Giants), while defensive back Trevon Diggs (No. 51, Dallas Cowboys) and defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (No. 56, Miami Dolphins) also went in the second round.

Linebackers Terrell Lewis (No. 84, Los Angeles Rams) and Anfernee Jennings (No. 87, New England Patriots) were selected in the third round.

The Crimson Tide needs just one more section to hit double digits in the draft for a fourth straight year.

The two players we're going to be watching for especially are defensive backs Jared Mayden and Shyheim Carter. Offensive lineman Matt Womack is also hoping to land with an NFL team.

We welcome all readers to the conversation, which is easy to do. Simply go to the top of the site click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free.

We'll be with you for every pick ...

11:23 a.m. - The Miami Dolphins continue to add protection for Tua Tagovailoa. With the 111th pick, the Dolphins select offensive guard Solomon Kindley out of Georgia.

11;14 a.m. - Another LSU player is off the board, bringing the Tigers' total to 11 players drafted. The Redskins have picked Saahdiq Charles, offensive tackle.

11:10 a.m. - The Washington Redskins have traded Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for two picks.

11:09 a.m. - With the 109th pick, the Bengals select linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, linebacker from Appalachian State. We are underway on the final day of the draft!

11:06 a.m. - The fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft is officially open. The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock.