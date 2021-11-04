Louisiana to Tuscaloosa Connection Runs Deep for Alabama Football

Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis are two players from Louisiana that continue a string of successful players from that state for the Crimson Tide.

The series between Alabama and LSU has become a unique rivalry over the last decade with coaching changes and connections, recruiting battles galore and trips to the SEC Championship on the line.

Even though the Crimson Tide has won nine of the last 10, several of those games, like 2015 or 2019, have had a major impact on the landscape of college football. Some of the other games over that stretch have been blowout wins by Alabama that had no lasting significance.

Whether a dominating performance or clash between two top-five teams, the game always means something to the fans. But for the Crimson Tide players from Louisiana, it always means a little more.

“It means a lot," said Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis. "My family gets to come down, and we get to enjoy ourselves. Everybody gonna be rooting for me, you know, my family and stuff. So I'm just excited. Can't wait to get on the field and also meet some of my friends that are at LSU.”

Mathis, from Wisner, is one of five players currently on the Alabama roster from Louisiana along with Christopher Allen, Slade Bolden, Christian Harris and freshman DB Kaine Williams. Two of those five, linebackers Allen and Harris, went to high school right in LSU's backyard in Baton Rouge.

Allen is out for the season with an injury he suffered in the opener against Miami, so he won't be playing on Saturday against the Tigers. For Harris, it's a matchup he's looking forward to.

"I mean, it's always a fun time for me to play LSU," Harris said. "A couple of those guys I got to play against in high school, and then I knew a lot of them from high school."

One of those players he went up against in high school is LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price. In fact, they've been playing each other ever since the little league days according to Harris.

"I got to play against him all my life, so it's pretty cool to get a chance to do it again," Harris said about getting to see Davis-Price again on Saturday.

Davis-Price played at Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, which is the same high school Allen played for, and Harris played at University Lab, which literally backs up to the LSU campus.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spent several years down in Louisiana as the head coach of the Tigers, bringing a national title to LSU in 2003. However, even with the championship, there's no love lost between Saban and Louisiana, especially after Alabama's recruiting success from the area.

There have been several star players for the Crimson Tide who came from Louisiana including Landon Collins, DeVonta Smith, Tim Williams, Dylan Moses, Cam Sims, Irv Smith Jr. and Cam Robinson to name a few.

Collins' mother was visibly and vocally frustrated when her son picked Alabama over LSU on national TV in a now infamous clip. It just shows how deep the rivalry and hatred can run for people in Louisiana.

So what is it like for those players when they have to tell their friends and family in Louisiana that they're heading up I-20 to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide?

"I mean you know it's always tough of course," Harris said. "A lot of people there are LSU fans, but at the end of the day, I had to do what was best for me and my family."

Mathis said that it wasn't too hard for him because of the support he had around him.

"Everybody understood [that] it was my dream to come here," Mathis said. "I had to make the best decision for me. My family was happy. They’ve been behind me this whole ride so that's all that really matters."

The last time the Tigers came into Tuscaloosa, they were undefeated and beat the Crimson Tide on the way to the College Football Playoff and a national championship. LSU handed Alabama its first loss at home since 2015, and the Crimson Tide hasn't lost in Bryant-Denny since then.

The scene is a little different this weekend. Alabama is still in contention for the playoffs and SEC West crown, but LSU is unranked with a .500 record. Saturday's game will have no grand impact on college football, unless LSU pulls off a massive upset.

For guys like Mathis and Harris, this game is still a big deal and will mean a lot when the Tide and Tigers square off at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

"It's always a fun time," Harris said.