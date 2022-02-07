Skip to main content

Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Blanco's all-around total of 39.675 contributed to Alabama gymnastics' best regular-season score since 2014.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior gymnast Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022.

Competing against North Carolina and Western Michigan on Friday night at the Capes and Crowns Night event at Coleman Coliseum, Blanco recorded an all-around total of 39.675. On the vault, Blanco registered a 9.900, then followed the performance up with 9.950s on both the uneven parallel bars and the balance beam.

Blanco capped off her night with a 9.875 on the floor.

Luisa Blanco on beam

“I think that's the best part is having that depth knowing that we raise that standard every single week, and it's going to make us even better and stronger for postseason," Blanco said. "So great to see our depth and can't wait for the lineups in the future.”

With her contribution of 39.657, Alabama gymnastics recorded a total score of 197.875, the highest regular-season score for the program since 2014.

Also considered:

1. Brittany Davis (senior guard, women's basketball)

  • Scored 25 points along with nine rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals in Alabama's 77-71 overtime win at Vanderbilt
  • Shot 4-of-11 from beyond the three-point line

2. JaMya Mingo-Young (junior guard, women's basketball)

  • Recorded 20 points alongside six rebounds, an assist and six steals on the day against the Commodores
  • Of her 20 points, half came from the free-throw line, where she shot 10-of-14
Jamya Mingo-Young

3. Filip Planinsek (freshman, men's tennis)

  • Against UAB, recorded a 6-1,6-4 singles victory over Michal Lusovsky of the Blazers
  • Also picked up a singles victory with partner German Samofalov, 6-3

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

Luisa Blanco
