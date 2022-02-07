Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior gymnast Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022.
Competing against North Carolina and Western Michigan on Friday night at the Capes and Crowns Night event at Coleman Coliseum, Blanco recorded an all-around total of 39.675. On the vault, Blanco registered a 9.900, then followed the performance up with 9.950s on both the uneven parallel bars and the balance beam.
Blanco capped off her night with a 9.875 on the floor.
“I think that's the best part is having that depth knowing that we raise that standard every single week, and it's going to make us even better and stronger for postseason," Blanco said. "So great to see our depth and can't wait for the lineups in the future.”
With her contribution of 39.657, Alabama gymnastics recorded a total score of 197.875, the highest regular-season score for the program since 2014.
Also considered:
1. Brittany Davis (senior guard, women's basketball)
- Scored 25 points along with nine rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals in Alabama's 77-71 overtime win at Vanderbilt
- Shot 4-of-11 from beyond the three-point line
2. JaMya Mingo-Young (junior guard, women's basketball)
- Recorded 20 points alongside six rebounds, an assist and six steals on the day against the Commodores
- Of her 20 points, half came from the free-throw line, where she shot 10-of-14
3. Filip Planinsek (freshman, men's tennis)
- Against UAB, recorded a 6-1,6-4 singles victory over Michal Lusovsky of the Blazers
- Also picked up a singles victory with partner German Samofalov, 6-3
