TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior gymnast Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022.

Competing against North Carolina and Western Michigan on Friday night at the Capes and Crowns Night event at Coleman Coliseum, Blanco recorded an all-around total of 39.675. On the vault, Blanco registered a 9.900, then followed the performance up with 9.950s on both the uneven parallel bars and the balance beam.

Blanco capped off her night with a 9.875 on the floor.