Luke "Fluff" Ratliff Remembered in Special Ceremony Before First Alabama Basketball Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Before Alabama basketball began the season on the court, the program took some time to remember and honor its biggest fan.

A special ceremony was held inside Coleman Coliseum about 15 minutes prior to tipoff against Louisiana Tech where the Alabama program honored former Crimson Chaos president Luke "Fluffopotamus" Ratliff who passed away in April.

On Monday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said it's sad for him knowing that Ratliff won't be up in the stands this season.

"Ever since I got here, you walk in, shoot sometimes you walk in for shoot around four hours before a game, and he's already in the stands setting stuff up, fired up ready to go," Oats said. "The more I got to know him, go over there talk to him for a few minutes and tell him what the game plan was. Gonna miss him up there. I mean, it's sad to think about it."

The ceremony began with a special video in Ratliff's honor, describing his career with the Crimson Tide and his dedicated fandom for Alabama basketball. He attended nearly every Alabama basketball game while he was in college, and every game that allowed fans last season.

His seat, section S, row one, seat seven, will forever be memorialized in Coleman Coliseum with a special plaque that was revealed shortly after the conclusion of the video.

Ratliff's family came into town on Monday, and was in attendance for the ceremony Tuesday night. His parents were recognized at mid-court with a plaque from Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, assistant coach Bryan Hodgson and Oats leading to a standing ovation from the entire crowd inside Coleman Coliseum.

The new president of Crimson Chaos, Blake Bullock, was presented with a plaid jacket to carry on Ratliff's legacy as the leader of the student section.

"Hopefully the new student leader can pick up where he left off and be creative," Oats said. "The students here honored him in a meaningful way to show up early before the game."

Oats said he hoped that the student section would be full to, "really give him the respect that he deserves and that we'd all love to see," and it certainly was. The student section was nearly full for the ceremony and completely full by tipoff.

