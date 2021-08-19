Mac Jones Named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year

Alabama's 2020 quarterback Mac Jones didn't just get it done on the field, but his work off the field also earned him the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year award.

He becomes the fourth Crimson Tide athlete to win the award which is given to top scholar-athlete in the country from any sport or gender joining Brooke Pancake from women's golf in 2012, Barrett Jones from football in 2013 and Kim Jacobs from gymnastics in 2014. This gives Alabama more award-winners than any other school.

"It is an honor to be named the CoSIDA Academic All-American Team Member of the Year," Jones said in a press release. "Being an Academic All-American is something I’ve always dreamed of and it has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember. Through hard work and help from close family, friends, teachers and mentors, I have long understood the importance of school, learning and leadership. Thank you to everyone who helped me along my academic journey.”

The former Crimson Tide quarterback graduated with his undergraduate degree in communications studies with a 4.0 grade point average in 2019 and completed his master's degree in sports hospitality during the 2020 season with another 4.0 GPA in grad school as well.

Jones led Alabama to a perfect 13-0 record and the SEC and national championship in 2020. He was a Heisman finalist and awarded the Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Manning trophies for his performance last season. He was also named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the year.

After being selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL draft, Jones' Alabama career has come to an end, but his legacy on and off the field will leave a lasting impact in Tuscaloosa.