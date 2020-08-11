Bama Central
Mac Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones has been named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Jones is one of 48 players named to this year's preseason watch list.

As a redshirt-sophomore, Jones took over the starting job when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip dislocation that required surgery. Jones has seen action in 26 games with four starts for the Crimson Tide, totaling 1,626 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Alabama has two Golden Arm Award winners in program history, with Jay Barker winning the award in 1993 and A.J. McCarron in 2013.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback. Candidates are chosen for their work both on and off the field.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Good luck, Mac.

