Mac Jones Ready for Tough Test Against Derek Stingley, LSU Secondary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saturday night will be a whole lot different when University of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones takes the field at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge versus the last time he was in Death Valley back in 2018.

Jones entered the game for starting signal-caller Tua Tagaovailoa, who was shaken up on a previous play on the opening possession, during the Crimson Tide's 29-0 victory.

His one and only snap of the game was a read option to running back Damien Harris on a third-and-28 that only picked up two yards.

"I was definitely younger back then, and I do think about that a lot, but a lot has changed, and that was definitely a moment where I wish I was more prepared, and I'll make sure that happens this week with my preparation, but that was like three years ago or whatever," Jones told the media via Zoom on Monday. "But I do remember going in, and it was a really cool atmosphere, but I feel like I could have been more prepared to help our team."

Fast forward to 2020 and Jones is in the midst of a Heisman-Trophy caliber season.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native has thrown for 2,196 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only two interception in Alabama's six games so far. He is second in the country in quarterback rating at 95.4.

"Mac has done a good job," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "He's developed, he's got a lot of experience. He's certainly not the same guy now as he was then. This is as athletic team as we've played against all year, especially with what they can do in the back end and the secondary. So this is going to be a real challenge for Mac and our receivers and our upfront people to be able to execute the way we need to."

If the game is not cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues inside the Tigers program, Jones will look to feast on a defense that is giving up 478 total yards a game, 335 of which have came through the air.

Despite LSU's struggles, Jones isn't sleeping on defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and the rest of the Tigers.

"I think that that is a good point by saying that they have really good players because they really do have great players," Jones said. "All those guys are really highly recruited out of high school. Some of them are young, and they have some old guys too, but they do have a new defensive coordinator this year, and they've been kind of working through some bumps and bruises.

"But they've been playing a lot better, and obviously, we're going to get their best shot, and we're going to expect them to come out and play their heart out. So we just have to match their intensity and go out there, and it will be a really good game, but they have great players, and they are really starting to figure it out."

One of the key matchups will be LSU's phenom cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who will likely be covering Crimson Tide wide out DeVonta Smith for a majority of the evening.

In last year's contest, Smith caught seven passes for 213 yards and two scores in the crushing 45-41 defeat.

“I think Derek’s done a great job this year," Jones said. "There aren’t a lot of teams that try to go after him. I think he’s proven he’s one of the best corners in football. You have to watch a guy like that on tape and you have to know where he is on the field because that’s a player who can change the game. He’s been doing a great job this year and he’ll continue to do that.

"But I trust my guys just like he probably trusts his DBs. It all comes back to executing.”

Tiger Stadium will only be at roughly 20 percent capacity if the game is played, but from Jones' perspective, the reduced attendance won't affect his mindset of the rest of the Crimson Tide's.

"Games like this is why everyone wants to get a chance to play college football," Jones said. "I mean, everyone on our team looks forward to a game like this, regardless of the situation. Where we get to go and play an away game against a really good team. Nothing really changes from a mindset standpoint. You can't overlook or like focus too much on something like that. Really just out there and do your job, but at the end of the day, like I said, it's a really cool experience that we are going to have to go out there and play."

Unfortunately for Alabama, it will be without running back Trey Sanders who was involved in a car accident over the weekend. But, as the leader of the offense, Jones is hoping to see some younger guys like freshmen Roydell Williams or Jase McClellan step up in the backfield during Sanders' indefinite absence.

“Those guys have come in and worked really hard," Jones said. "They are both workhorse-type guys. They’ve gotten a pretty good amount of reps in practice this year. Reps in practice are pretty much like games. You just have to make sure they know not to complicate things. I’m going to make sure they get some more reps just to make sure we’re in sync.

"They’ll both have to contribute and I think they’ll do a really good job because they work hard and I think it will show in the games.”

This story will be updated with video of Jones' press conference.