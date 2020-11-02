Marlon Humphrey Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Alabama cornerback and current Baltimore Raven Marlon Humphrey announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Humphrey made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning.

A statement issued by the Ravens organization on Monday noted that Humphrey is now in isolation and is undergoing the NFL's intensive protocols. Contact tracing is also being conducted, as the Ravens played against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

In his game against the Steelers on Sunday, Humphrey participated in all 53 snaps that his Ravens defense was on the field. Despite missing practice on Wednesday due to an unknown illness, Humphrey practiced on both Thursday and Friday according to a team representative.

Humphrey has become a staple on a Ravens defense that has allowed the second-lowest points per game this season in the NFL with 18.8. Through seven games, Humphrey has tallied 40 tackles along with 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Those four forced fumbles are enough to tie him for the most in the league this season with Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

In October, Humphrey signed a contract extension with the Ravens that made him the second-highest paid cornerback in the NFL. The contract is for five years and is worth $97.5 million including a $20 million signing bonus.

So far this season, the Ravens have only had one other player test positive for the coronavirus in undrafted rookie defensive back Nigel Warrior. Warrior tested positive prior to preseason camp and has since returned to play. Starting nose tackle Brandon Williams was also placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list following close contact with someone who was infected but never contracted the virus.