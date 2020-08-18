SI.com
Matt Foster is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

Since former University of Alabama pitcher Matt Foster made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1, he has been lights out. 

Over the last week, the right-hander made three appearances, throwing five scoreless innings, earning one win, striking out six batters, walking no one, and allowing only one hit. 

The White Sox were 2-1 in games that Foster pitched in. His efforts have earned him this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week honor. 

On the season, Foster has pitched 10.2 innings, struck out 15 batters, only has walked two, and, to this point, has not given up a run in seven appearances. 

Foster, a native of Valley, Ala., only played one season for the Crimson Tide in 2016 after a stint at Gulf Coast Community College. In his one year at the Capstone, he threw 35 innings, recored 46 strikeouts, had a win loss record of 5-3, and earned two saves with an ERA of 3.34. 

He was drafted in the 2016 MLB draft by the White Sox in the 20th round with the 596th overall pick. 

Others for consideration ...

  • Former Alabam golfer Cheyenne Knight finished second at the LPGA's Scottish Open over the weekend. It was the second-best finish for any Crimson Tide golfer on the LPGA tour.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27-3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thomspon

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

