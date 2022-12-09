Skip to main content

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Anderson Named FWAA All-Americans

Anderson Jr. earned first-team honors while McKinstry was named a second-teamer at punt returner.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry earned All-America recognition from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the organization announced on Friday.

Anderson Jr. earned first-team recognition at linebacker while McKinstry was tabbed as a second-teamer at punt returner. The first-team honors are the second in as many days for Anderson Jr., with the standout defender also earning first-team recognition from the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday night.

McKinstry led the SEC and finished second nationally with 317 total yards on punt returns and 15.8 yards on average. The sophomore's main contributions were on defense, where the cornerback accumulated 12 pass breakups and 34 total tackles.

Anderson continues to collect the individual awards, including another First Team selection after receiving a similar honor from the Walter Camp Football Foundation Thursday night. The junior linebacker also won the Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Maxwell Football Club.

Earlier in the week, Anderson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the first time a player has won the award in consecutive years since the award's inception in 2003. A top prospect in next year's NFL Draft, Anderson led the SEC in sacks (10) and tackles (51) while being in the top 10 in both categories nationally. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With only the Sugar Bowl remaining on the Crimson Tide's schedule, Anderson still has not made a decision on whether to participate. As of recently, he still trains with the team and will have that conversation with head coach Nick Saban in due time.

See Also: Will Anderson Jr. Wins Chuck Bednarik Award, Earns First Team All-American Honors

Will Anderson Jr. Wins Second-Straight Nagurski Trophy

Will Anderson Jr. Named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Predicting How a 12-team Playoff Would Go This Season: Just A Minute

By Christopher Walsh
A detailed view of College Football Playoff National Championship logo helmet at 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee press conference at the JW Marriott.
All Things Bama

A Plea For a Small Change in the 12-Team College Football Playoff : All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Joe Namath, Sports Illustrated cover, Dec. 9, 1968
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 9, 2022

By Clay Miller
Will Anderson Jr. bow
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Wins Chuck Bednarik Award, Earns First Team All-American Honors

By Katie Windham
Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Want to See Alabama Basketball at Sold-Out No. 1 Houston? Bring Your Wallet

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point NIL at The University of Alabama
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: NIL at the University of Alabama

By Claire Yates
Jaheim Oatis
All Things Bama

Three Crimson Tide Players Land on Freshman All-SEC Team

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) breaks a tackle attempt by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Ladarius Tennison (13) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

TE Cameron Latu Becomes Fourth Alabama Player to Accept Senior Bowl Invite

By Katie Windham