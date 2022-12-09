Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Anderson Named FWAA All-Americans

Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry earned All-America recognition from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the organization announced on Friday.

Anderson Jr. earned first-team recognition at linebacker while McKinstry was tabbed as a second-teamer at punt returner. The first-team honors are the second in as many days for Anderson Jr., with the standout defender also earning first-team recognition from the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday night.

McKinstry led the SEC and finished second nationally with 317 total yards on punt returns and 15.8 yards on average. The sophomore's main contributions were on defense, where the cornerback accumulated 12 pass breakups and 34 total tackles.

Anderson continues to collect the individual awards, including another First Team selection after receiving a similar honor from the Walter Camp Football Foundation Thursday night. The junior linebacker also won the Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Maxwell Football Club.

Earlier in the week, Anderson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the first time a player has won the award in consecutive years since the award's inception in 2003. A top prospect in next year's NFL Draft, Anderson led the SEC in sacks (10) and tackles (51) while being in the top 10 in both categories nationally.

With only the Sugar Bowl remaining on the Crimson Tide's schedule, Anderson still has not made a decision on whether to participate. As of recently, he still trains with the team and will have that conversation with head coach Nick Saban in due time.

