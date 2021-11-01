TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior cross country/distance runner Mercy Chelangat is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-31.

Chelangat won the individual SEC Women's Championship last week, becoming the first Alabama woman to win back-to-back conference titles. Her win marks just the second time the Crimson Tide has won consecutive individual titles, with the first coming in 1987 and 1988.

Chelangat also set a course record with her time in the six-kilometer race, finishing with a time of 19:55.2. That also marks the first time that a woman has finished the course in under 20 minutes.

Last week's SEC title wasn't the only honor given to Chelangat, though. On Wednesday, she was also named the 2021 SEC Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year. Chelangat is the first Crimson Tide woman in program history to earn the honor.

Also considered:

1. Eliud Kipsang (freshman cross country/distance, track & field/cross country)

Alongside Chelangat, won the individual SEC Men's Championship

Set the 8-kilometer course record with a time of 23:33.5

2. Benedetta Moresco (sophomore, women's golf)

Claimed the individual title at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club

Completed the final round with a 19-under-par 197 (school record for lowest 54-hole total), and a three-day total of (63-66-68)

3. Allie Berk (junior midfielder, soccer)

Registered the only goal for either side in the Crimson Tide's 1-0 upset of No. 19 Auburn

Finished the game with one shot and one goal in 35 minutes on the pitch

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat