Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Mercy Chelangat is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
    Publish date:

    Mercy Chelangat is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

    Chelangat is the first Alabama woman to win back-to-back SEC cross country individual titles.
    Author:

    Alabama Athletics

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior cross country/distance runner Mercy Chelangat is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-31.

    Chelangat won the individual SEC Women's Championship last week, becoming the first Alabama woman to win back-to-back conference titles. Her win marks just the second time the Crimson Tide has won consecutive individual titles, with the first coming in 1987 and 1988.

    Chelangat also set a course record with her time in the six-kilometer race, finishing with a time of 19:55.2. That also marks the first time that a woman has finished the course in under 20 minutes.

    Last week's SEC title wasn't the only honor given to Chelangat, though. On Wednesday, she was also named the 2021 SEC Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year. Chelangat is the first Crimson Tide woman in program history to earn the honor.

    Also considered:

    1. Eliud Kipsang (freshman cross country/distance, track & field/cross country)

    • Alongside Chelangat, won the individual SEC Men's Championship
    • Set the 8-kilometer course record with a time of 23:33.5

    2. Benedetta Moresco (sophomore, women's golf)

    • Claimed the individual title at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club
    • Completed the final round with a 19-under-par 197 (school record for lowest 54-hole total), and a three-day total of  (63-66-68)

    3. Allie Berk (junior midfielder, soccer)

    Read More

    • Registered the only goal for either side in the Crimson Tide's 1-0 upset of No. 19 Auburn
    • Finished the game with one shot and one goal in 35 minutes on the pitch

    Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

    August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

    August 23-29: Kate Henderson

    August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

    September 6-12: Jase McClellan

    September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

    September 20-26: Jameson Williams

    September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

    October 4-10: Jameson Williams

    October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

    October 18-24: Bryce Young

    October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

    Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
    All Things Bama

    Mercy Chelangat is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

    3 minutes ago
    Christian Harris
    All Things Bama

    Alabama LB Christian Harris Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

    57 minutes ago
    Jordan Battle
    All Things Bama

    Don't Underestimate Jordan Battle on the Football Field or on the Basketball Court

    3 hours ago
    103121_WVB_JanekEm_Georgia_CV0045
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 1, 2021

    11 hours ago
    Calvin Ridley
    Bama/NFL

    Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football For A Bit

    19 hours ago
    This Week nov 1-7
    All Things Bama

    This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 1-7, 2021

    21 hours ago
    Jameson Williams
    All Things Bama

    How to Watch: College Football Week 10 Schedule, TV Info

    22 hours ago
    Alábama soccer freshman Reyna Reyes
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC

    22 hours ago