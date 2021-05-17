After being named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year last Tuesday, Fouts dominated the circle in all three of Alabama's wins at the SEC Softball Tournament

For the second time in three weeks, Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Fouts led the Crimson Tide to all three wins in the SEC Tournament last week, ultimately leading Alabama to its sixth SEC Tournament title.

Fouts was also named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year by the conference last Tuesday.

In Thursday's first game against Kentucky, Fouts pitched a complete game and held the Wildcats on just one run off five hits. En route to the 5-1 Alabama victory, Fouts walked one batter and stuck out 15.

On Friday in the tournament semifinals against Tennessee, Fouts was one out shy of pitching her second-straight complete game. While she allowed three runs off five hits, she also walked only one batter and struck out 13.

Saturday marked a record-breaking day for Fouts as the junior set the new SEC Tournament record for most strikeouts in tournament history. Along with pitching another complete game and allowing no runs off three hits for the Florida Gators, Fouts struck out 11 batters to bring her three-day total to 39 strikeouts — the new tournament record.

Fouts and the rest of her Crimson Tide softball team now prepare for this weekend's Tuscaloosa Regional in the NCAA Softball Championship as they gear up to face Alabama State, Troy and Clemson.

Also considered:

1. Bailey Hemphill (graduate student utility; softball)

Fouts wasn't the only Crimson Tide softball player to break records this past week, as Hemphill blasted her 61st home run, making her the new home program leader in career home runs

Batted 3-for-6 (.500) in the SEC Tournament with four runs and five RBIs

2. Tamara Clark (senior sprints; track and field, cross country)

Tamara Clark swept the 100 and 200 meters races at the SEC Outdoor Championships, posting wind-aided times of 10.87 (+2.7) in the 100 and 21.89 (+4.1) in the 200 to earn the victories

Clark’s time in the 200m is the fastest all-conditions mark in collegiate outdoor history, topping the previous mark from 2018 by nearly a tenth of a second

3. Vincent Kiprop (graduate student cross country/distance; track and field, cross country)

Kiprop ran away from the field in the second half of the men’s 10,000 meters at the SEC Outdoor Championships, posting a 28:55.56 to take a 15-second victory

On Day 2, Kiprop won his second title by placing first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:47.18 — a three-second victory

