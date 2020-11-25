Multiple 2021 Alabama Commits Named SI All-American Finalists

Who are the best high school football players in the country from the class of 2021?

Sports Illustrated All-American and its team led by recruiting director John Garcia Jr. have been trying to answer that question all year and on Thursday, SIAA cut its list of 1,000-plus candidates down to 250.

There is 17 states that haven't played football this fall so prospects from those states have not been selected.

Of the 250 players, 14 of which are University of Alabama verbal commits.

Check out the future Crimson Tide stars who made the latest cut in determining the Sports Illustrated All-American team:

Jalen Milroe / Katy, Texas (Tompkins)

Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater)

Jacorey Brooks / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Agiye Hall / Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale)

Tommy Brockermeyer, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal)

J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal)

Terrence Ferguson / Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. (Belleville)

Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Kendrick Blackshire / Duncanville, Texas

Ian Jackson / Prattville, Ala. (Prattville)

Deontae Lawson / Mobile, Ala.(Mobile Christian)

Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley)

Most states are in the middle of the playoffs or have already finished their seasons and SIAA's cuts will continue “until the list coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” Garcia said. "The second team and honorable mention selections will also be recognized at a later date."

SIAA ranks Alabama's class as the second best in the nation behind Ohio State.