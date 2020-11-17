Najee Harris Adds Extra Dimension to Alabama Offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Everybody knows that senior Alabama running back Najee Harris has a solid run game.

But what about his receiving game?

So far this season, Harris has accounted for 20 receptions for 183 yards in six games played. Last season, through 13 games Harris amassed 304 yards on 27 receptions meaning that he's already almost caught up in the catches department while being just under the halfway point in games played.

So what's the difference? This season, Harris has been utilized much more as a pass-catching back. Improving his speed and strength during the offseason, Harris has become much more of a lethal pass-catching back than in years prior.

According to Alabama coach Nick Saban, Harris' ability to catch the ball on top of being a solid running threat adds an extra dimension to the Crimson Tide's already layered offense.

"I think it's always good that when you have a back that can play every down and is a very effective third-down player, I think you probably all look at it like pass catching," Saban said on Monday. "But Najee is very good in pass protection. So even when people blitz and he has to pick somebody up, it kind of goes unnoticed. But I he's got a really good understanding of the protections and doesn't make a lot of mistakes. And can you know is big enough to block whoever's coming.

"And then to add to that, that we can free release him and he's a really, really good receiver, it adds a dimension to your offense and I think running back and tight end is always the best matchups you're going to get in on the defense. So he gets some good matchups and he certainly takes advantage of them.”

With Harris being able to release from the line following a blitz, it allows him to average 9.2 yards per catch and grants him the ability to routinely pick up first downs in third-down situations.

Alabama tight end Miller Forristall also complimented Harris' receiving ability during Monday's availability with the media.

"Najee, he’s great," Forristall said. "He’s great running the ball and obviously he’s great catching the ball out of the backfield and it’s been a big help for our offense to kind of open up an offense and Najee catching the balls is really big. So hopefully we’ll see that more in the next couple of weeks but he’s very, very talented as you guys have seen.”

On top of adding that extra dimension on offense, Harris' abilities improve the Crimson Tide's defense is well. Forced to practice against him every day, Alabama's defense has adjusted to take on the strong running back. By doing so, both the Crimson Tide's defensive line and secondary has improved against the running game.

Add in Harris' threat as a receiver, and the Alabama defense has been trained to cover almost anyone in an offensive backfield.

Linebacker Christian Harris admitted that while covering Najee Harris is far from easy, it helps strengthen he and his defensive teammates every practice.

“It is very challenging because Najee is incredibly large and fast, which is unusual," Harris said. "But it does make us better every day. Being able to go against him, it does make it a little better when you go to the games, it gives you a little bit more confidence.

"He wins some battles, I win some battles. But nah, he’s a great athlete. He can do it all.”