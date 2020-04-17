High and Tight: Najee Harris Stands Out in a Way Few Notice, in Not Fumbling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve seen this kind of statistical combination in an Alabama running back, which only re-enforces how difficult it is to do by even the most talented players.

Success running the ball, the Crimson Tide knows well. There’s a reason why Sports Illustrated recently named Alabama the modern Running Back U, and that was based off what former Crimson Tide players have done in the NFL. Since Nick Saban arrived in 2007, it’s the only school to have anyone at the position win the Heisman Trophy.

But rack up yards and almost never lose a fumble? That’s special.

If Alabama plays a full slate of games in 2020, and he stays relatively healthy, Najee Harris will likely have a chance to become Alabama's all-time leading rusher.

He’s touched the ball 424 times during his Alabama career. Depute his tendency to try and hurdle defenders, Harris has lost it just once, and it wasn't recovered by the opposition.

You have to go back to Mark Ingram II and Trent Richardson to find anything comparable out of the backfield. Ingram lost just two fumbles during his entire career, and Richardson one.

Specifically, Ingram had a fumble every 211 times he touched the ball (including carries, receptions, two returns and the one pass attempt), or a fumble lost every 317 touches.

Richardson had seven fumbles during his career with the only one lost against Ole Miss as a freshman. That’s an average of a fumble every 90.9 touches, but a fumble lost every 636 touches.

“Growing up, my brother used to always tell me the fastest way to the bench is to fumble the ball,” Richardson said. “You’re not going to play in the game.”

Generally, a fumble rate of one every 140 touches is considered impressive among running backs.

Derrick Henry? He had five, with four lost, in 619 touches (ratios of 123.8 and 154.8, respectively)

Four lost fumbles just happened to be what Alabama lost as a team last season in 13 games, which tied the Crimson Tide for sixth best in the nation. The only teams better were San Diego State and Oregon State with two, and Appalachian State, Colorado and Vanderbilt with three.

2019 Alabama fumbles (Total-lost)

Duke: Jerome Ford 1-1

New Mexico State: None

South Carolina: None

Southern Miss: Najee Harris 1-0

Ole Miss: Jaylen Waddle 1-1

Texas A & M: None

Tennessee: None

Arkansas: Miller Forristall 1-0

LSU: Ty Perine 1-0, Tua Tagovailoa 1-1

Miss. State: Devonta Smith 1-0

Western Carolina: Brian Robinson Jr. 1-1

Auburn: Cameron Latu 1-0

Michigan: None.

Only three of the fumbles overall, and two of the four lost, were by a running back.

Two ended up leading to points for the other team, one in a loss. Trying to quickly come back from ankle surgery, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lost control of the ball in the red zone, arguably resulting in a 14-point swing against eventual national champion LSU.

Opponent Turnover location Subsequent possession Result Drive Duke Alabama 26 Alabama 7 Downs 7 plays, 19 yards Ole Miss Alabama 30 End zone Touchdown 7-30 LSU LSU 8 End zone Touchdown 6-92 W. Carolina WCU 20 WCU 23 Downs 4-3

But here’s a little adde perspective:

• The four fumbles lost tied for the fewest by Alabama during the Saban era.

• The 10 lost turnovers also tied for the fewest by the Crimson Tide since 2007.

• Alabama’s plus-18 turnover margin was third in the nation.

Although hasn’t led the nation in turnover margin under Saban, it’s been a huge part of the Crimson Tide’s success. The coach calls it “one of the most significant statistics in winning and losing.”

Only once since 2007 has Alabama not had a plus ratio, 2014 when it didn’t play for the national championship.

During those 13 seasons the Crimson Tide has created 316 turnovers compared to 202 lost, for an advantage of +114 or average of +8.8 per season.

Alabama’s turnover ratio

Season, Gained, Lost, Margin, Rank

2007 24 20 +4 34

2008 25 19 +6 32

2009 24 12 +12 4

2010 26 14 +12 T11

2011 20 12 +8 23

2012 29 15 +14 13

2013 19 17 +2 T48

2014 20 22 -2 T71

2015 27 17 +10 T21

2016 29 19 +10 17

2017 24 10 +14 T5

2018 21 15 +6 34

2019 28 10 +18 3

Going back to fumbles specifically, they were a major concern for the Crimson Tide following the departures of Ingram and Richardson.

Alabama subsequently saw a spike. For example, after having just four lost fumbles in 2011, which not only led the Southeastern Conference but tied Wake Forrest for fewest at the Bowl Subdivision level, the Crimson Tide had 18 fumbles and lost 12 in 2014. It tied for 93 in the nation out of 125 teams.

(If you’re wondering, the most by a Saban-coaching team was his last season at LSU in 2004, when the Tigers lost 15).

A couple of years later, Alabama coughed up 26 fumbles in 2016, and 20 the following season, but managed to recover more than half.

Alabama Fumbles (2007-19)

Year, Fumbles-lost

2007 20-8

2008 19-10

2009 16-7

2010 20-9

2011 12-4

2012 24-12

2013 14-10

2014 18-12

2015 12-7

2016 26-10

2017 20-7

2018 16-7

2019 9-4

Total: 226-107 (average 17.3-8.3)

A lot of that, though, fell on the quarterbacks, especially the mobile ones.

In general, quarterbacks have become the most likely players to fumble if for no other reason than they handle the ball on nearly every snap, and are the most susceptible to a blindside hit. You factor in more snaps and RPOs, and the challenges are only increasing.

“When you get hit from the back side it’s so different,” former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker said. “You don’t see it coming.”

Tua Tagovailoa's lone fumble of the 2019 season turned out to be costly for the Crimson Tide. T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Not seeing the tackler is often what leads to a wide receiver or tight end losing the ball, although two players who never had a fumble during a combined 442 touches at Alabama were wide receivers Julio Jones and Amari Cooper.

Of the 10 Crimson Tide players who have fumbled at least seven times during the Saban era, most have been either quarterbacks or special-teams returners. Topping the list is former quarterback Jalen Hurts, although it should be noted that he had 11 with five lost as an 18-year-old true freshman.

Alabama Fumbles by Player (2007-19)

Player, Fumbles-lost (*includes pre-Saban years)

Jalen Hurts (2016-17), 17-8

AJ McCarron (2010-13), 11-5

John Parker Wilson (2005*-08),11-4

T.J. Yeldon (2012-14), 10-7

Greg McElroy (2007-10), 10-5

Kenyan Drake (2012-15), 7-6

Glen Coffee (2005*-08), 7-4

Blake Sims (2011-14), 7-4

Javier Arenas (2006*-09), 7-2

Trent Richardson (2009-11), 7-1

At the bottom of the top 10 is Richardson, who had his only lost fumble against Ole Miss as a freshman.

None of the running backs from the past three seasons are on the list. A major reason why was the other Harris, Damien, who finished his Crimson Tide career with three fumbles, none lost.

“It’s just a mindset,” Damien Harris said in 2017. “If you don’t turn the ball over, you automatically give yourself a better chance to win.”

Scott Cochran wasn't sneaking up on an ESPN sound man, but the ball boy at Mississippi State in 2013. Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

It’s simple, and effectively, but most of all true. The majority of fans don’t give holding on to the ball a second thought, yet Alabama has on each and every day in every aspect of the program. It’s percolated from coaches constantly reminding “High and tight” and having players run footwork drills while carrying two footballs, to things like former strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran always trying to knock the ball out even when walking down a hallway.

That’s the way Richardson learned it from his brothers.

“They used to always tug on me, they would make me carry a football around – around school, around the house, everywhere I went – and they would tug on me wherever I was,” he said. “If they saw me in a hallway, they would try and get the ball out.”

