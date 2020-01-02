Notebook: Najee Harris' Two Touchdowns Put Exclamation Point on Season

ORLANDO, Fla. — In potentially his last game at Alabama, junior running back Najee Harris had a dynamic two-touchdown performance to help his Crimson Tide emerge victorious in the Citrus Bowl Wednesday.

In total, Harris rushed for 136 yards on 24 attempts in one of his best outings of the season.

Harris' first touchdown came just before the half, a 9-yard rush through the defense of the Wolverines, finishing the run off with a vault over a Michigan player into the end zone.

His second touchdown was the final nail in the coffin for the Wolverines, with Harris walking into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown, leaving only 26 seconds on the clock and Michigan no time for a comeback.

Harris' two touchdowns are his 12th and 13th scores of the season, and extend his streak of games with a rushing touchdown to seven.

In total for his potential final season, Harris tallied 1,224 yards on 209 attempts, scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground and seven receiving touchdowns.

Ruggs Highlights Crimson Tide Injury List

Junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is in concussion protocol following a play where his head made hard contact with the ground in the third quarter of Wednesday's Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

Ruggs was able to walk off the field with assistance, but did not return to the game.

"Henry [Ruggs] just, you know, hit his head on the turf," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. "So he's in concussion protocol. We chose not to put him back in the game, which was a medical decision, as always. And hopefully he'll be OK."

Ruggs finished his Citrus Bowl performance with two receptions for 27 yards and no touchdowns.

In addition to Ruggs, the Crimson Tide also sustained a couple of more injuries. In the first quarter, redshirt-freshman defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis suffered an undisclosed injury, but returned to the game and seemed fine. Another defensive back in redshirt-sophomore Daniel Wright also exited the game in the third quarter, but Wright did not return to the game.

Tide-Bits

Alabama game captains: linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive back Xavier McKinney, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. ... Mac Jones' 85-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on the first offensive play from scrimmage marks the longest completion in Alabama bowl history. ... Redshirt-senior punter Mike Bernier closed out his career with the Crimson Tide with six punts for an average of 42.3 yards, with four of his six punts being placed inside the 20-yard line. The officials of today's game were from the PAC-12. ... Citrus Bowl attendance: 59,746.