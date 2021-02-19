Nate Oats Addresses Contract Extension: "There’s no plans on me leaving here any time soon"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fresh off of the news that his contract had been extended, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats spoke to the media on Friday morning regarding said contract.

Oats’ previous contract was set at $2.462 million per year through 2024. With the new extension, Oats will now make $3.225 annually through the 2027 season.

“I’m excited about the extension that they gave me yesterday obviously,” Oats said. “We’ve done pretty well here in year two and our family’s grown to really like the area. I like it, great people to work with here. Thank [Alabama director of athletics] Greg Byrne. He’s been unbelievable to work with but everybody from [the] chancellor down to [Alabama president Dr. Stuart R. Bell]. I think they’re just really good people that I think get what it means to succeed.

“Obviously they’ve been succeeding at a high level across the street in football for a while so we’re trying to get the basketball program up and I think it shows the commitment to what needs to happen to get this thing up to where they want it. I think we’ve made pretty good strides in two years and I’m planning on being here a long time so that was good.”

Oats confidently stating that he and his family are happy in Tuscaloosa is a welcome statement for Crimson Tide fans. On top of the contract extension, though, also comes a huge buyout for both sides of the agreement. With the newly-negotiated contract, Oats’ buyout now rises to over $10 million.

To Oats, the large buyout amounts not only shows he and his family’s commitment to Alabama, but also the university’s commitment to him.

“I want to be here so I don’t really care what the buyout is for me to leave here,” Oats said. “They’re guaranteeing me a lot of money so if they want to make me to pay a lot to leave, like, I don’t really care because I’m not planning on leaving. So they made them both high. It shows their commitment to me, it shows our commitment as a family to this university, this administration, this city, this state. We love it here, we want to be here a long time so you can but the buyout wherever you want. If I’m not leaving it’s not going to get paid.

“And shoot, I was a high school teacher not making very much money about eight years ago so I don’t have any money to pay a buyout so I haven’t been making very much money for a long time so there’s no plans on me leaving here any time soon.”

Through two seasons, Oats has compiled a 33-20 record (.623) and has the Crimson Tide poised to be a 2-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament barring a collapse with just four scheduled regular-season games to go. Should Alabama clinch the regular-season SEC title, it will be the first time the program has done so since 2002. Should the team also win the SEC Tournament, that will also be the first time since 1991.

While Alabama fans have been through some tough times over the last decade, the Oats era is just beginning in Tuscaloosa and if it continues to gain momentum like it has this season, the future is bright for this Crimson Tide program with him at the helm.