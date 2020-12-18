Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Preparing for 'SEC-Level' Caliber Opponent in Western Kentucky

The Crimson Tide will have its hands full when it welcomes Charles Bassey and Western Kentucky into Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon

Originally, the University of Alabama (4-2) was set to take on No. 6 Houston on Saturday afternoon, but COVID-19 issues inside the Cougars program forced them to back out.

Now, the Crimson Tide will take on a scrappy Western Kentucky squad that is 5-2 and boasts, probably, the best big man in the country in the 6-foot-11 Charles Bassey who is averaging nearly 17 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks a game so far.

Alabama coach Nate Oats and his squad will look to continue ride the momentum from its thrilling come-from-behind win over Furman this past Tuesday.

"Not the best start to the game Tuesday but I told on guys on Thursday when we met that I felt like that was a game we would've lost last year," Oats told reporters via Zoom on Friday afternoon. "We didn't know how to win. We didn't know how to close games well enough to win. We are 1-0 in close games now this year.

"There's something to be said about that... It was a quality win and our guys showed a lot of grit being down 10 point under 10 minutes to go."

When scouting the Hilltoppers, one quickly realizes that Bassey is a massive problem.

"I felt like I was watching an NBA player when I was watching Western Kentucky film," Oats said. "I think the guy is going to have a long career in the NBA. He's so long, athletic, and he plays really hard. We've got our hands full and our bigs know it.

"He's as good as any big we'll see all year."

Taking on the challenge of defending Bassey for large portions of the game will likely be forward Jordan Bruner. The 6-foot-10 transfer from Yale is averaging nearly five rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.7 steals a game in 2020.

"We have to guard as a team like we always do," Bruner said. "Myself, I am going to continue to be physical, continue to move around a lot, and have active hands. We have to come out and get boards as a team. Like you said, he averages 12 rebounds a game so I have got to box him out and then crash on the offensive side of the ball."

While Bassey headlines Western Kentucky's roster, the rest of the starting five is filled with four seniors in guards Kenny Cooper, Josh Anderson, and Taveion Hollingsworth, and forward Carson Williams.

Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury is familiar with playing in Coleman Coliseum about as much as any coach in the country, as he was an assistant then head coach at Mississippi State from 1990 through 2012.

"Coach Stansbury has done a great job getting their talent level up in that program, but Bassey is the most talented kid on that roster. They have SEC-level talent at Western Kentucky. That's where our guys gotta understand, some of these athletes are a lot better athletes than a lot of what they'll see even in the SEC.

"We're gonna have to bring it."

Both of the Hilltoppers' losses have come against nationally ranked teams in No. 8 West Virginia and No. 23 Louisville. Stansbury squad is averaging 76.6 points and shooting 44.7 percent from the field on the year.

"They are a team not afraid to go in and play against high-majors," Oats said. "It's a tough, talented veteran team. They are going to give us everything we can handle. Losing the Houston game, we scheduled hard for a reason. I think it's good to play quality teams. We anticipated Houston to be top 25, but they ended up being top 10.

"We wanted to replace them as quality a opponent as we could find and Western Kentucky was willing to and wanting to play. They want to play a tough schedule, too. I'm thankful they can come and we can play a quality opponent on Saturday."