Nate Oats Discusses NBA Draft Options for Kira Lewis, John Petty, Herbert Jones

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to Alabama basketball players in the NBA draft, updates and news surrounding the players are the same as most sports news nowadays.

There’s not much to report.

For the first time since March 24, Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats spoke to the media on Thursday morning via a conference call. After giving an update on recruiting and Wednesday’s signees, Oats immediately proceeded into offering an update on the Alabama players who are currently testing the waters of the NBA draft.

In Oats’ call on March 24, he reported that three players were pursuing the draft process, albeit without agents to maintain their eligibility: sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr., junior guard John Petty Jr. and junior wing Herbert Jones.

Due to the current pandemic, the NBA draft is currently surrounded by uncertainty. With no solid date set and with players unable to work out for teams, the whole process is up in the air. While Oats remarked that he was initially contacted by multiple NBA teams every day, he stated that the number of calls he receives has slowed down over the past few weeks.

“I think everything is slower just because there’s no workouts going on,” Oats said. “Maybe it all got sped up initially because the season was over sooner than it should have been but now there’s just not a whole lot of new information. They’ve played all the games they’re going to play, they can’t work out for anybody, they’ve gotten all their background data or they’re still in the process of getting it so I think until we actually get a draft order from the NBA and a time when the draft’s gonna be it’s gonna be hard to get a whole lot of new information.”

Of the three Alabama players who are testing the draft, Lewis seems the most likely to have a successful draft day should the process resume to normal. However, with all of the uncertainty surround the process, a first-round pick is not guaranteed.

That being said, Oats said that Lewis is still expecting to go in the first round come draft day.

“Obviously Kira is leaning towards being a first-round lock,” Oats said. “Him and his family have got a decision to make. I guess based on the information they’re getting they gotta decide whether he’s staying or going. I think there’s something to be said for — you know, we want to do what’s best for each kid and what’s best for each kid isn’t always the same for each kid.

“That’s more of a personal family decision they’re going to have to make and when they’re ready to make it I think they’ll let everybody know what they decide to do.”

For the other two players, the first round might not be a realistic hope. While Petty and Jones both had successful seasons, when compared to the rest athletes in the NCAA, their hopes of a high spot in the draft dwindle.

Unfortunately for all athletes involved, this time of uncertainty puts a hold on them committing to a decision. In a normal-functioning world, players would currently be undergoing workouts for NBA scouts and analysts, who would in-turn give the players a draft grade that would coax them into a decision.

With no workouts and no draft grades, making a decision has become much more difficult.

Oats still has hopes for Petty, but advises that if there’s no guaranteed money on the table, it might be best for him to stay in Tuscaloosa for his senior season.

“In Petty’s situation, I thought he had a really good year,” Oats said. “I think he’s back on NBA teams’ radar but first-round picks are guaranteed money, second-round picks are not. Some early second-round picks they do give them guaranteed contracts. I think it’s one of those deals where if you’ve got guaranteed money you should probably go. If you don’t, in my opinion you probably shouldn’t but again that’s a personal decision that they’ve got to make and John and his mother are pretty smart people that I think will make a good decision but I don’t think they know what they’re doing yet. Honestly I think they’ve got to get more data.”

Regarding Jones, who has the lowest-projected draft grade of the trio of Crimson Tide players, Oats trusts that they will make the right decision.

“I talked to Herb and his dad both,” Oats said. “His dad’s a high school coach and they’re not going to make a dumb decision. I think we’ve got to give that a little more time.”

Time is of the essence in this scenario, but with the basketball world having come to a screeching halt at both the college and professional levels, how much time each player has remains wildly unpredictable.