Nate Oats Expresses Gratitude to Fanbase After Win Over Louisiana Tech

The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats was impressed with the season opener crowd, and he hopes it continues.

Alabama men's basketball had a strong showing to begin its regular season, and there was enormous amount of energy from the over 12,600 fans in Coleman Coliseum. The excitement for fans has been building since Nate Oats's arrival, and tonight was the first opportunity for a full capacity crowd to display their support since the 2019-2020 season.

"I want to thank the student section for showing up huge, it was great," head coach Nate Oats said following the 93-64 victory. "It would be great if we could get the student section to show up like that every night. I think it gives us a huge home court advantage."

This came on a night where Luke "Fluff" Ratliff was remembered and honored pregame, and his seat was forever saved in Coleman Coliseum.

"He was more than just a fan, I felt like he was part of the program," Oats said. "I hope the spirit of what he was about stays with the student section. Let's keep that thing rolling."

The players seemed to use the crowd's energy to fuel their play at times, and it made an impact on the Crimson Tide's flow throughout the game.

"Having the crowd and the student section hyped up for the first game was a big time thing," forward Juwan Gary said postgame.

"It felt good to me because I didn't play here a Covid-free season," guard Keon Ellis said. "To see how packed it can get, that was really cool. I'm looking forward to more of that for real."

The fans even had an impact on a coaching decision late in the game, as their call for Tyler Barnes to enter the game was granted by Nate Oats.

"I was ready to put him in when the crowd started chanting for him," Oats said. "They're not going to control all my decisions, but it was nice Tyler got a little recognition from them."

Barnes ended up scoring the final points of the night, beating the buzzer with on a second chance layup. The crowd and the team ignited, and Barnes was mobbed under the goal as Rammer Jammer began to play.

Nate Oats proved he is a man of the people, and the people seem to love him.