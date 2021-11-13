Nate Oats Offers Injury Update on Juwan Gary

The Crimson Tide sophomore forward was injured early in the first half against South Dakota State.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In the first half of No. 14 Alabama's game against South Dakota State on Friday night, Crimson Tide sophomore forward Juwan Gary went up for a block and landed awkwardly, limping off the floor and to the locker room with assistance from trainers.

Gary had only played five minutes after coming off the bench, and grabbed two rebounds and missed his lone shot. After leaving the floor, Gary did not return.

"It's a soft tissue injury, they're not quite sure what it is but they're gonna get an MRI and an x-ray first thing in the morning then we'll know more," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said of the injury. "It's his right ankle, we don't know exactly what it is right now."

Last season, Gary was the Crimson Tide's spark plug off the bench, easing into his role throughout the season after missing the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL. By the NCAA Tournament, Gary had molded into one of Alabama's best defenders and provided support and tenacity in the Crimson Tide's final stretch of the season.

"Juwan is our spark off the bench," junior guard Jahvon Quinerly said. "He comes in and provides great minutes for us. When he went down we definitely had to huddle up and take the game even more serious."

In the wake of Gary's potential absence, Oats will have to look for other players off the bench like Darius Miles to step up, who has scored a combined 24 points in his first two games of the season.

Redshirt-freshman forward Alex Tchikou will also return from suspension in Tuesday's game against South Alabama, which will provide even more depth should Gary need to miss time.

This story will be updated with video from Friday's postgame press conferences.