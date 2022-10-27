Nate Oats Has Clear Expectations For His Team During The Exhibition

The Crimson Tide basketball coach wants to see execution of the fundamentals against Southern Illinois

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball team will make its first public appearance Saturday as Alabama will take on Southern Illinois in a charity exhibition.

Like any competitor, Oats said during Thursday's media availability that the team is aiming to win, and that losing doesn't do any favors regarding team confidence with the season opener right around the corner. That said, what Oats would ultimately consider a successful exhibition is that everyone simply gets better.

"You always want to get better from your last game," Oats said. "So if we look at the TCU game, our transition defense got exposed. I didn't think we did a good job of it, and I think that shows we haven't done a great job of transition offense 'cause we haven't put enough pressure on the defense in practice.

"Can we improve our transition offense and defense? Can we get it out a little faster? Our defense overall - getting out on the three-point line. Southern Illinois' got good shooters. Just some basic stuff we've be stressing this week."

Oats also said he's looking at other fundamentals - turnovers, ball movement, overall effort - but if those aspects are present, it's a success even if the team doesn't shoot well.

According to Oats, he plans to play everyone in the exhibition against Southern Illinois before the Crimson Tide begin the regular season next week against Longwood, albeit without Charles Bediako and Nimari Burnett as both players are dealing with injuries.

