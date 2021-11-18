Nate Oats' Michigan Ties Helped Bring Alabama's Next Opponent to Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Contrary to the way it may appear from the team's name, Alabama basketball's next opponent is not from the state of California.

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are actually from Auburn Hills, Michigan and play in the Horizon conference. The Grizzlies are coached by Greg Kampe who has held the position of head coach at Oakland since 1984.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was in elementary school in 1984, but he taught and coached high school in Michigan for 11 years in the early 200s. Oats said he took his team to Kampe's team camps at Oakland several times. Originally, Alabama scheduled this game kind of as a mutually beneficial matchup for both teams because of Oats' relationship with Kampe.

Now as the Grizzlies come into Coleman Coliseum on Friday night with a 2-1 record and two good wins over Oklahoma State and Toledo, Oats is slightly regretful of scheduling this game.

"They're playing really well now, shoot after beating Oklahoma State, I maybe wish I wouldn't have told him we'd play them," Oats said. "But it's here now. We're going to have to play it. He's a good coach, and he's done a great job."

It will be another good early-season test for Alabama. Oakland returns the nation's assist leader in point guard Jalen Moore, and forward Jamal Cain is coming off a 29 point, 17 rebound game.

Oats and Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis both pointed out the challenging nature of Oakland's zone defense.

"We haven't really played a team that plays that much zone," Ellis said. "So we're really emphasizing that [in practice.]"

The Grizzlies' zone defense is very effective at turning people over and causing opponents to shoot poorly according to Oats. The Crimson Tide is coming off a 22-turnover performance against South Alabama on Tuesday.

"So we've got our hands full," Oats said. "Our offense wasn't very good last game, and now we've got to go against the zone like they play. It's gonna be hard. It's gonna put some stress on our defense. I think our defense is gonna have to be really good."

Oakland did not receive a lot of preseason buzz, but with the way they've played in their first three games, it looks like a team that will finish toward the top of the Horizon league. They opened the season with a narrow loss on the road to West Virginia before the recent wins over Oklahoma State and Toledo.

Once again, it will be no cakewalk non-conference game for Alabama, but an important one in building its tournament resume when the Golden Grizzlies come to Tuscaloosa Friday night at 7.

"You have to play really well to beat these teams," Oats said. "You can't play poorly and beat them. I do think we want to play games like that that expose different areas you want to work on. We've been exposed in each of the three games and been trying to get better in each of them and have been fortunate enough to get wins. So hopefully tomorrow night are able to do the same."

