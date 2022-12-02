Nate Oats Offers Injury Updates for Alabama Basketball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats gave injury updates on several key players on Monday during his press conference ahead of South Dakota State.

During his opening statement, Oats updated the injury status of forward Noah Clowney guard Dom Welch and forward Darius Miles. Oats started with Clowney, who left the game against North Carolina early with a lower-body contusion.

"On the injury front, Clowney's practiced a little bit today," Oats said. "We'll see how he feels after it tomorrow. He had a pretty bad contusion back there that's taken awhile. I mean, he had tingling down his leg for most of that North Carolina game and definitely couldn't play in that game. We've kind of held him out this week — most of the week — trying to get him to see if he can go. He'll be a game-time decision.

While Alabama was still able to win its game against North Carolina despite Clowney's absence, his presence was missed. Prior to his injury, Clowney recorded 48 rebounds in five games played, four steals and eight blocks. Multiple players stepped up in his absence against the Tar Heels, but his return — whenever it ultimately occurs — will certainly bring back a defensive presence for the Crimson Tide.

Oats then transitioned to Welch, who has yet to play for Alabama this season due to a calf injury.

"Dom Welch is still day-to-day," Oats said. "Trying to get his calf healed up. It's just kind of a long-healing injury, if you will."

Welch arrived at Alabama from St. Bonaventure in the offseason as a grad-transfer. With the Bonnies, Welch averaged 12.3 points and six rebounds per game during his senior season. Upon his debut for the Crimson Tide, Welch will no doubt be a contributor on both ends of the court and will add even more depth to Alabama.

Miles has been limited all season, but returned for a brief period against UConn. However, he recorded no points and one rebound in his four minutes played. Oats believes that Miles has recovered and should make his full return on Saturday against the Jackrabbits.

"Other than that, we should be good to go for tomorrow on the injury front," Oats said. "Darius is back with us. He looked good in practice last couple of days, so that's where we're at."

Alabama takes on South Dakota State on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

