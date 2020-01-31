Nate Oats Offers Update on James 'Beetle' Bolden's Sickness

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a season where injuries have formed a somewhat revolving door among the roster of Alabama basketball, another unpredictable bug has bitten the Alabama team.

After sitting out the Crimson Tide's matchup on Wednesday against No. 22 LSU due to illness, graduate-student guard James 'Beetle' Bolden remains a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against Arkansas.

"[Bolden] is day-to-day," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "He's gonna actually be a game-day decision. Basically if he can keep food down, if they can get his energy back up he's gonna play. There's nothing - none of the testing procedures he's done is gonna stop him from playing. It's just if he's got enough energy to play."

Oats said earlier this week that Bolden has been suffering an illness in his gastrointestinal tract and has been having to go through testing to make sure that he is doing his best to recover so that he can get back on the court with the rest of his Alabama teammates.

Bolden continued to undergo his tests and recovery both Thursday and Friday but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play against the Razorbacks Saturday afternoon (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Prior to the trip to Baton Rouge, La., Oats spoke on the severity of Bolden's sickness, including his inability to eat any food.

“He made the trip, but there’s something going on with his GI system to where they’ve got to get more testing done,” Oats said. “He hasn’t been able to eat food for three days and just didn’t have enough energy to go. He’d been getting IVs before games, and they didn’t even think that would give him enough energy to play tonight, so he stayed in the locker room."

Bolden will be a great addition to the Crimson Tide core of guards should he be able to play Saturday. The Razorbacks consistently rotate a plethora of guards, so having depth at the position for Alabama will be a crucial factor in the game.

"Hopefully he can [participate] with all the guards that [Arkansas] play, though," Oats said. "So he's day-to-day."