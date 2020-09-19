Nate Oats Offers Updates on Schedule and Crimson Tide's Newcomers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team learned some disappointing, but expected, news on Friday, that the Maui Invitational, arguably the premier early-season tournament would be not played in Maui, but in Asheville, N.C.

Dates for the event have been moved to Nov. 30 - Dec. 2. Along with the Crimson Tide, the field includes North Carolina, Davidson, Indiana, Texas, Providence, UNLV, and Stanford.

Alabama's season opener, which was originally set for Nov. 10 against Jacksonville State at Coleman Coliseum, has now been scratched to at least Nov. 25 if they still end up playing the Gamecocks.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats met with the media on Friday afternoon via Zoom, to discuss the upcoming season and what he is seeing from a number of Alabama's newcomers.

Meanwhile, Oats is hoping that his squad can get a game or two in before jumping into the talented pool of teams participating in the Maui Invitational.

“I would rather that [Maui Invitational] not be our first game," Oats said "And it definitely looks like it’s being moved to Asheville. I’ve heard it’s a great place. It’s not Maui though, so it’s a little disappointing that we’re in Maui the one year Maui’s not played in Maui. Hopefully, we get back in it here soon."

Oats noted that he is still waiting on official word from the SEC, to move forward with scheduling non-conference games.

"We are in a holding pattern," Oats said.

Under new NCAA rules, starting on Oct. 14, Alabama will be able to get 30 practices in before a first game on Nov. 25.

The Crimson Tide's 2020-2021 roster will provide a lot of new faces for fans and spectators alike, as nine of the 13 scholarship players have never played a minute for Oats and company.

Here is what Oats had to say about a slew of Alabama's fresh faces, starting with the international trio of Canadians, guard Joshua Primo, forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, and Frenchman forward Alex Tchikou.

"Primo is a 6-6 point guard, combo-guard who can make shots, handle the ball. Weighs about 190, got great size to him. He’s like really good for being as skilled as he is for his size, and he’s going to help us a lot. JQ’s going to play the point guard, but Primo’s going to be more than capable of playing the point, allowing JQ to play off the ball some too. Then also, Primo can make plays, put him in a lot of pick-and-rolls, playing in combo-guard and that type of thing . I think he’s probably most ready to play right away. He’s played on the Canadian national team and all that."

On Ambrose-Hylton:

"A little bit raw. He turned himself into a shooter here in the last year. I saw him when I was in Buffalo. We’re obviously right across the border from Canada. I saw him when he was younger. He’s always active, athletic, goes hard, great energy. He’s added a shot to his game here recently. So it’s still not the best thing he does, but he’s more than capable of making a shot, making a 3. He’s all over the energy stuff. The offensive rebounding, running the floor hard, getting his hands on balls, deflections. He’s got good size and athleticism for doing that, so he’s going to help us with that and then build his way into more of the skill-level type stuff as we move on.Freshman forward

On Tchikou:

"He’s really raw but really skilled. He spent a lot of time in the gym working on his individual skill level. He’s all of 6-11. He’s the tallest kid on the team and long and athletic for his size. He can make 3s, handle the ball. He’s just got to get a lot of reps in live action, going against defense, having to make decisions, having to make those reads, and that takes time. I think he’s going to be a pro when it’s all said and done. Is he a pro right now? No. He’s got to get action in games, action in practices. He’s just got to play. We’re going to keep playing him. He’s got an unbelievable attitude, work ethic’s great, wants to be in the gym all the time. We love him, and his upside is ridiculously high.”

Oats also revealed that JUCO transfer guard Keon Ellis is leading the team in 3-point field goal percentage throughout practices.

Three more players that fans did not have the chance to see, even though they were on the roster last season, due to injury or transfer wavier before denied, are sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly, redshirt-freshman forward Juwan Gary, and junior forward James Rojas.

Quinerly is primed to take over the starting point guard role from Kira Lewis Jr., who is off the NBA, and Oats echoed what he told the media so many times after practices a year ago.

“He’s been really good here over the last week or two,” Oats said. “I think he’s going to help us tremendously. We needed him. That’s why we got him because we were anticipating Kira having a pretty good year.

"He’s going to be good for us.”

Both Rojas and Gary are coming back from ACL tears and, while Rojas is "full-bore" in practice now, Gary is slowly, but surely getting back to full health.

"Rojas and Juwan are in two different spots,” Oats said. “Rojas’ injury was not as bad as Juwan’s, and it happened about a month before Juwan’s, so he’s more advanced. Rojas is in. He’s no longer limited to anything. He’s practicing full-bore, getting back in shape, getting basketball conditioning, getting his mind used to “Does my knee hold up?” Rojas has come a long way. He’s ready to go.

“Juwan’s still not in anything live. Juwan’s doing skill workouts, shooting. But his injury was worse and it happened later, so he’s been out.”