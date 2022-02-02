Nate Oats on Alabama Effort: "It wasn't as good as it was against Baylor"

AUBURN, Ala. — At No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night, Alabama basketball fell at the hands of its in-state arch-rival by a final score of 100-81. Just three days after winning arguably the Crimson Tide's biggest win of the season against No. 4 Baylor, Alabama picked up its eighth loss of the season.

The effort against the Bears last weekend was some of the bet put forth by the Crimson Tide so far this season. At Auburn Arena, there were still remnants of that effort. However, it came in brief stints rather than remaining consistent over the course of the game.

"It wasn't as good as it was against Baylor, to be honest with you," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "I thought some of the guys competed and played hard, but it wasn't quite where it was against Baylor. I thought we saw it at times, but not for the full 40. We came out, we got up I think 4 — maybe it was 12-8 — I thought we were doing a good job. I thought we forced them into some tough shots and then we had too many possessions where we didn't spring back on defense and gave them easy buckets in transition. I think at the half they had 18 transition points. They finished the game with 27.

"If you're playing as hard as you can play, you're not giving that many points up in transition. It wasn't as bad as it's been at Georgia, Missouri — some of those games — but it wasn't good enough to beat the No. 1 team in the country, that's for sure."

In total rebounds, Auburn out-rebounded Alabama 47-40. In fastbreak points, the Tigers owned the Crimson Tide 27-11. In points in the paint, Auburn once again led Alabama 52-22.

It's no small secret that there are multiple elements that the Crimson Tide needs to improve as the season progresses. However, consistency in effort lies at the core of many of Alabama's issues. If the Crimson Tide can improve on effort on the court, then a lot of its problems that have been plaguing them can potentially be remedied.

With Tuesday marking the first day of February, though, Alabama is quickly running out of time.

"We got to get a little bit better," Oats said. "They're better than we are right now. We're going to keep working and see if we can make some improvements before March."